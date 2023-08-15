Riot announces Valorant Mobile – Eurogamer.net

Valorant PC now has 14m players.
Riot has announced Valorant Mobile.
The mobile version of the currently PC-only free-to-play competitive first-person shooter, which now has more than 14 million players each month, is in the works, but Riot did not say when it will come out, or reveal any images or gameplay.
Valorant launched on PC a year ago, on 2nd June 2020. Riot said it’s working on expanding the franchise, starting with Valorant Mobile, “in order to bring Valorant to more players around the world.”
“One of our top goals this first year was to earn the trust and respect of the global FPS community, and to prove to them that Valorant will always uphold the fundamentals of a truly worthwhile competitive tac-shooter,” said Valorant executive producer Anna Donlon.
“To see our growing player community recognise and appreciate what we’re trying to do with Valorant is beyond what we could’ve expected and we’re thrilled to soon offer the same competitive Valorant experience to even more global players.”
It’s no surprise to see Riot give Valorant Mobile a shot. Mobile gaming is big business – Pokémon Go, Candy Crush, PUBG, Call of Duty, Genshin Impact and Roblox all pull in hundreds of millions of pounds a month on mobile devices. Even Sony plans to bring its big franchise to mobile.
Wesley Yin-Poole
Contributor
Wesley likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.
