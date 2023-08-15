How to Change Wallpapers on iPhone Home & Lock Screen – groovyPost

If you want to spruce up the look and feel of your iPhone, you can change the wallpaper on your iPhone home and lock screen. Here’s how.

One of the features included in iOS 16 and higher is setting different wallpapers for the home and lock screens. It’s an exciting feature that allows more customization, like adding different widgets to the lock screen on iPhone and iPad.

For example, once you set your widgets up, you may want to change the wallpaper to compliments them. Or perhaps you just want to add a new and fresh look to your iPhone.

Whatever the reason you want to customize your phone or tablet, we’ll show you how to change wallpapers on your iPhone home and lock screen.

Setting up the wallpaper for your iPhone or iPad sets the same wallpaper as your lock screen and home screen. However, you can also make your lock screen display one wallpaper and the home screen display something different.

To set a different wallpaper for the iPhone home and lock screens:

It’s worth mentioning that in our example above, we only added a new home screen wallpaper. But you can change the lock screen wallpaper simultaneously if you want to be more efficient.

To change the lock screen wallpaper on an iPhone:

Of course, while you’re there, you might want to customize lock Screen widgets. Changing your widgets or the information they include can make a big difference in the overall look of your lock Screen.

The new customization features Apple includes with iOS 16 make customization easy. Having the ability to change the lock and home screen wallpapers is one of the more popular features. If you want to change wallpapers on your iPhone home and lock screen, the process is straightforward using the instructions above.

Changing wallpapers isn’t the only thing you can get done with your iPhone or iPad. For example, you can remove the Search button from the home screen. And if you’re sick of spam on your phone, learn to hide spam texts from unknown senders.

If you’re tired of your phone being a distraction, check out how to use Apple Focus to help. If you own Apple’s earbuds, learn how to skip songs with AirPods. Also, if you use Apple’s mobile browser on your iPhone or iPad, you can customize it too. So read about adding custom backgrounds in Safari.

