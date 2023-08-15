PUBG Mobile Lite latest 0.24.0 update: How to download, APK link, file size, and more – Sportskeeda









PUBG Mobile Lite is becoming increasingly popular among mobile users as it caters to the segment with entry-level devices that are unable to run its better version. Players can even enjoy the game on devices with 1 GB RAM, and the installation pack is just about 500 MB.

The latest 0.24.0 update came out a few days ago and introduced several exciting new features to engage players further. For example, users now have the ability to choose their game server. This is a welcome update, especially because players have no predetermined release schedule to look forward to.

Since the game is accessible only on Android, you can access Google Play Store to download the latest version of the client. The developers also released the APK file on the official website, enabling the option to sideload the game.

You may follow the set of instructions given in this section to download and install the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite using the APK file.

Step 1: Access PUBG Mobile Lite’s official website on any web browser. You may utilize the link given below to visit the webpage.

Website: “https://www.pubgmlite.com/en-US/”

Step 2: Click on the APK download button beside the Google Play Store option to initiate the 0.24.0 APK download.

The latest APK file weighs around 675 MB. You may also have to download a few files within the game, and you should ensure that you have sufficient storage space for installation.

Step 3: Access the Downloads folder and install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.24.0 APK.

Remember, you must enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option from your device’s settings before proceeding with the installation.

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, you can open the game and sign in to your account to enjoy the latest version.

In a few cases, players may receive a parsing error message during the installation process. This might be due to an incomplete APK file, incompatibility with the device, or the phone not having installation permissions.

You may first attempt to reinstall the APK, and if the problem persists, you can download it again from the official website and complete the installation in accordance with the steps given above.

Several new features were introduced with the 0.24.0 update of the game. Some of the key changes in the latest update are as follows:

Note: The Government of India blocked PUBG Mobile Lite under Section 69A of the IT Act back in September 2020. As a result, Indian players are advised not to download or play the battle royale title. Instead, they may engage in other alternative options.

Quick Links

Be the first one to comment on this story

source







