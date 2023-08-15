iiTzTimmy Valorant Settings 2022: Crosshair, Keybinds, and Video Settings – AFK Gaming

Cover-Credits:
iiTzTimmy
Ahead are iiTzTimmy’s Valorant settings if you wish to replicate the popular content creator’s setup.’ Timmy “iiTzTimmy” An is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch and he is known for his incredible mechanical skill coupled with his funny persona. You can use iiTzTimmy’s Valorant settings to find the optimal configuration to get the best frames per second and have a solid crosshair that works with all weapons.
Do note that copying iiTzTimmy’s Valorant settings might not yield the most optimal results for you as settings like sensitivity are a matter of personal preference. He has a higher sensitivity than most pro players and like him, you should tweak your settings based on what’s comfortable for you.
Crouch – Left Ctrl
Walk – Left Shift
Jump – Mouse Wheel Down
Ability 1 – Mouse 4
Ability 2 – Mouse 5
Ability 3 – C
Ultimate Ability – F
DPI – 800
In-game Sensitivity – 0.4 / 0.508
eDPI – 320 / 326.4
Scoped Sensitivity – 1
Polling Rate – 1000
Windows Sensitivity – 6
You can try the Valorant Crosshair Generator to try out crosshairs.
Crosshairs are a matter of personal preference, but you can find out or try out iiTzTimmy’s crosshair in the app and see if it suits you.
Colour – Cyan
Inner Lines – 1 / 4 / 2 / 2
Outlines – Off
Outer Lines – 0 / 0 / 0 / 0
Center Dot – Off
Fade – Off
Movement Error – Off
Firing Error – Off
Understanding movement error and firing error is important if you want to see how they affect your accuracy when shooting. You can toggle both settings in the shooting range and see how they affect the crosshair visuals. If you leave both settings on, you will notice that the lines on your crosshair react to you moving or firing your weapon, making your crosshair bigger.
Rotate – Based on Side
Keep Player Centered – On
Minimap Size – 1.2
Minimap Zoom – 0.9
Minimap Vision Cones – On
Show Map Region Names – Always
Try to keep your Video Settings as low as possible for maximum FPS.
Material Quality – Low
Anti-Aliasing – None
Detail Quality – Low
Anisotropic Filtering – 1x
Texture Quality – Low
Improve Clarity – On
UI Quality – Low
Bloom – Off
Vignette – Off
Distortion – Off
Vsync – Off
First Person Shadows – Off
RELATED: Apex Legends Pick Rates: Which Are the Most Popular Legends in Season 13?
Home Latest News iiTzTimmy Valorant Settings 2022: Crosshair, Keybinds, and Video Settings – AFK Gaming