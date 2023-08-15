iiTzTimmy Valorant Settings 2022: Crosshair, Keybinds, and Video Settings – AFK Gaming









Cover-Credits:

iiTzTimmy

Ahead are iiTzTimmy’s Valorant settings if you wish to replicate the popular content creator’s setup.’ Timmy “iiTzTimmy” An is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch and he is known for his incredible mechanical skill coupled with his funny persona. You can use iiTzTimmy’s Valorant settings to find the optimal configuration to get the best frames per second and have a solid crosshair that works with all weapons.

Do note that copying iiTzTimmy’s Valorant settings might not yield the most optimal results for you as settings like sensitivity are a matter of personal preference. He has a higher sensitivity than most pro players and like him, you should tweak your settings based on what’s comfortable for you.

Crouch – Left Ctrl

Walk – Left Shift

Jump – Mouse Wheel Down

Ability 1 – Mouse 4

Ability 2 – Mouse 5

Ability 3 – C

Ultimate Ability – F

DPI – 800

In-game Sensitivity – 0.4 / 0.508

eDPI – 320 / 326.4

Scoped Sensitivity – 1

Polling Rate – 1000

Windows Sensitivity – 6

You can try the Valorant Crosshair Generator to try out crosshairs.

Crosshairs are a matter of personal preference, but you can find out how to make the perfect crosshair in Valorant or try out iiTzTimmy’s crosshair in the Valorant Crosshair Generator app and see if it suits you.

Colour – Cyan

Inner Lines – 1 / 4 / 2 / 2

Outlines – Off

Outer Lines – 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

Center Dot – Off

Fade – Off

Movement Error – Off

Firing Error – Off

Understanding movement error and firing error is important if you want to see how they affect your accuracy when shooting. You can toggle both settings in the shooting range and see how they affect the crosshair visuals. If you leave both settings on, you will notice that the lines on your crosshair react to you moving or firing your weapon, making your crosshair bigger.

Rotate – Based on Side

Keep Player Centered – On

Minimap Size – 1.2

Minimap Zoom – 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones – On

Show Map Region Names – Always

Try to keep your Video Settings as low as possible for maximum FPS.

Material Quality – Low

Anti-Aliasing – None

Detail Quality – Low

Anisotropic Filtering – 1x

Texture Quality – Low

Improve Clarity – On

UI Quality – Low

Bloom – Off

Vignette – Off

Distortion – Off

Vsync – Off

First Person Shadows – Off



source







