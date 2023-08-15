Disney Plus Is Down to $2 a Month in This New Deal – Variety









By Anna Tingley

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Disney Plus Day officially kicks off on Sept. 8, but Disney is already offering epic deals in time for the annual virtual event.

Right now, you can score a Disney Plus subscription for only $1.99/month, a huge drop from their usual $7.99/month price tag. The offer runs through Sept. 19 but you’ll want to jump on it fast in order to be able to stream all the new shows and films the streamer will be announcing this week.

There is already a packed slate of fresh content arriving on the streamer for Disney Plus Day, in addition to dozens of surprise announcements expected to come over the weekend Some highlights include the streaming debut of “Thor: Love and Thunder” and a new live-action adaptation of “Pinocchio” starring Tom Hanks.

Subscribers will also have access to new behind-the-scenes sneak-peeks into the productions of “Thor” and the recently concluded “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series. “Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder” features conversations with Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi, Natalie Porman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson, while “A Jedi’s Return” showcases the making of the “Obi-Wan” limited series.

Of course, a Disney Plus subscription will also get you access to the platform’s vast library of original shows and movies, including Marvel, Stars Wars and Pixar titles. While “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” was one of the biggest new shows to hit the streamer last month, we’re all looking forward to “Hocus Pocus 2” which hits Disney Plus on Sept. 30.

Subscribe to Disney Plus below:

Buy Now: $1.99/Month Buy Now

A Variety and iHeartRadio Podcast

The Business of Entertainment

source







