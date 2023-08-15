New iPhone 15 colour options tipped, including dark red for Pro … – Pocket-lint









Rumours suggest that the next iPhone Pro will have a burgundy red version, while standard models could be brighter and more fun.

Apple will reportedly add several new colour options to its iPhone range for 2023, with the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max said to be coming in a burgundy (dark red) colourway. The iPhone 15 and likely 15 Plus will also get new colours, with cyan (light blue) and magenta (pink) variants.

Apple traditionally offers its Pro models in a new colour each year, which it swaps. This year, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are each available in deep purple, as well as the conventional gold, silver, and space black options.

The iPhone 13 Pro devices were available in "sierra blue" and "alpine green", while the 12 Pro was in "Pacific blue". It seems a darker, deeper red than the (Product) Red variant Apple usually offers in its standard iPhone lineup will be next.

This is claimed by 9to5Mac, which has recently revealed CAD renders of both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15, and has followed them up with a render of its latest findings.

Built by render artist Ian Zeibo, it shows a device that will undoubtedly be highly desirable.

MacRumors has also made its own concept renders of a dark red iPhone 15 Pro, plus the pink and light blue iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models to show what they might look like, too.

If Apple does go down this route, they certainly look fun and playful. And, with the rumoured larger screen on the standard iPhone 15 and Dynamic Island, these could well be the Apple phones to get when available later this year.

Previous rumours also claim that all of the new iPhone models for 2023 will preempt the new EU law that makes USB-C charging mandatory. They are all said to be coming with USB-C connectivity, although there is some debate over whether Apple will restrict the use of the port in some way.

It already uses USB-C for its ports on MacBooks and the latest iPads, which certainly makes it easier if you're hunting around for a charger at home and already have plenty of compatible cables lying around.

Rik is Pocket-lint’s senior news editor and has been a tech and games journalist since the 80s. He has seen and covered just about every console, mobile phone, gadget and home cinema device launched in the last 35+ years.

Prior to Pocket-lint, Rik worked on and edited Home Cinema Choice and various videogames magazines, such as Your Commodore and Amstrad Computer User. His TV and radio career has also seen him produce and/or present on many shows, including GamesMaster, Sky One’s Games World, Sky News Swipe, BBC Radio Humberside, The Apprentice and Channel 5’s Greatest Christmas TV Ads. When he’s not playing games, he is a football (soccer) nut and has a comic book and action figure collection the size of a small house.

