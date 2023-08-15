WhatsApp will soon allow you to lock separate chats, will require fingerprint or passcode to get through – Economic Times









India’s capital markets regulator, Sebi, is set to submit to the Supreme Court its report on the allegations made by US-based Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group. The report is likely to be submitted early this week.

Mohamed Alabbar is more than just the managing director of Emaar Properties, the Dubai real estate firm that built the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa. The multi-faceted entrepreneur and investor is also taking on Amazon in West Asia and spearheading UAE’s first digital bank Zand. In a video interview with Kailash Babar and Arijit Barman, Alabbar spoke frankly about mistakes made in India and investment opportunities in digital assets.

The government is open to the idea of giving foreign companies more time to set up manufacturing units provided they submit a clear, detailed and graded roadmap of their make-in-India plans for specific products such as laptops, personal computers and servers, a senior government official said.

Why a lot can happen if a court-driven resolution is not pursued by lenders against Cafe Coffee Day

Your doctor’s prescription may soon have a mix of long chemical names. And that is worrying.

No global taxonomy for ‘green’ steel; India needs to create its own: JSW Group sustainability chief

