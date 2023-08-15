Don’t like texting? Soon ChatGPT can reply to your WhatsApp texts on your behalf – India Today









If you don’t like talking to people over text, you can ask ChatGPT to do it for you. Although WhatsApp does not come with an in-built tab for ChatGPT, users can integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp using GitHub. Following the integration, ChatGPT will be able to respond to the messages on your behalf. ChatGPT’s conversational abilities are what has made it a hit amongst the users. It can do what Google can’t, respond to your queries in a precise manner. Similarly, if the AI tool is asked to handle your messages, it would not even feel mechanical. It can get hard for people to differentiate between a human written message and a machine written message.

Daniel Gross, a developer who has created a Python script that can be used to integrate ChatGPT into WhatsApp. With the help of the script, you can do ChatGPT and converse with your friends on your behalf.

In order to use the Python script, you need to download a language library from a webpage that contains the necessary files. Once you have downloaded the language library, you need to open the “WhatsApp-gpt-main” file and execute the “server.py” document. This will initiate the process of setting up ChatGPT on WhatsApp.

When the server is running, you need to type “Is” and hit enter, then click on “python server.py”. This will automatically set up your phone number on the OpenAI chat page. You will then need to click on the “Confirm I am a human” box to verify that you are not a robot. Once you have done this, you can find OpenAI ChatGPT on your WhatsApp account and start chatting with it.

Using the ChatGPT script in WhatsApp is a great way to experience the power of artificial intelligence. ChatGPT can answer questions on a wide range of topics, and its responses are often indistinguishable from those of a human being. This makes it a valuable tool for anyone who wants to learn more about a particular subject or simply wants to have an engaging conversation with an AI.

That said, you should be careful of the fake ChatGPT WhatsApp applications found on the app stores and Chrome web store. Neither OpenAI nor Meta has officially launched an app that supports the integration of AI with the messaging app.

