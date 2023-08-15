Windows 10 Preview (KB5022906) is out with Windows Spotlight … – Neowin























































































Microsoft has released a new preview version for Windows 10 (KB5022906) with builds 19042.2673, 19044.2673, and 19045.2673. The new preview opens the informational links faster on Windows Spotlight on the Windows 10 lock screen. It also fixes some bugs, including one that stops hyperlinks from working in Microsoft Excel, and another that stops video playback on an unnamed streaming app after it runs an ad.

As we have mentioned in the past, Microsoft will no longer release optional non-security updates for Windows 10, versions 20H2 and 21H2 after March 2023, with only cumulative monthly security updates being released for those versions. Windows 10, version 22H2 will still get security and optional updates after March.

Here are the release highlights of the new KB5022906 update:

You can also check out the full change log for the preview build

There is one known issue with this build:

Devices with Windows installations created from custom offline media or custom ISO image might have Microsoft Edge Legacy removed by this update, but not automatically replaced by the new Microsoft Edge. This issue is only encountered when custom offline media or ISO images are created by slipstreaming this update into the image without having first installed the standalone servicing stack update (SSU) released March 29, 2021 or later.

Note: Devices that connect directly to Windows Update to receive updates are not affected. This includes devices using Windows Update for Business. Any device connecting to Windows Update should always receive the latest versions of the SSU and latest cumulative update (LCU) without any extra steps.

To avoid this issue, be sure to first slipstream the SSU released March 29, 2021 or later into the custom offline media or ISO image before slipstreaming the LCU. To do this with the combined SSU and LCU packages now used for Windows 10, version 20H2 and Windows 10, version 2004, you will need to extract the SSU from the combined package. Use the following steps to extract the SSU:

If you have already encountered this issue by installing the OS using affected custom media, you can mitigate it by directly installing the new Microsoft Edge. If you need to broadly deploy the new Microsoft Edge for business, see Download and deploy Microsoft Edge for business.

The update is available for these Windows 10 versions

How to get the update

You can search for this update in Windows Update by going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update. In the Optional updates available area, you’ll find the link to download and install the update, or download the update manually from Microsoft Update Catalog here. To know more about this update, head over to the support article on Microsoft’s official website here.

















