Playground Games’ new Fable game gets trailer at Xbox Showcase – Polygon









Filed under:

Playground Games looks like it’s keeping Fable nice and silly

Fable, Xbox’s cheeky fantasy role-playing game franchise, is (finally) back. On Sunday, at the Xbox Games Showcase, developer Playground Games brought its Fable reboot out of hiding, revealing a new trailer — but not announcing a release date — for the Windows PC and Xbox Series X game.

The new Fable will star actor Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd, The Mighty Boosh) and will certainly not shy away from comedy. But Xbox and Playground Games didn’t reveal much about how its new Fable will play, showing Ayoade’s character trouncing a fairy — Or a normal-sized person? Is Ayoade a giant? Are those pumpkins giant?

Here’s what the game’s official description says about Fable:

What does it mean to be a Hero? Well, in the fairytale land of Albion, that is entirely up to you. With a dark threat looming, and in a world where your reputation precedes you, your choices will change Albion forever.

Microsoft and Playground Games didn’t have much to share about the new Fable beyond that — it still doesn’t have a release date — but confirm it’s an open-world action RPG where “myriad challenges, treasures and stories await.”

It’s been almost three years since we first heard about the new Fable, which was teased as “a new beginning for the legendary franchise” at the 2020 version of Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase. Developer Playground Games, known mostly for its work on the Forza Horizon racing series, is taking over for the shuttered Lionhead Studios, which closed in 2016.

Xbox seemingly teased the re-reveal of Fable ahead of its Xbox Games Showcase, tweeting a video that featured music from the games and a trail of glitter. Fable 2 famously introduced a sparkling, golden breadcrumb trail that guided players to their next quest — believe it or not, this was a somewhat controversial addition to the series in 2008.

As the straightforward name implies, Fable is a fresh start for the 18-year-old RPG franchise. The first game, also known as Fable, was released in 2004 for the original Xbox. Two direct sequels were released for Xbox 360, as were a number of spinoffs. Microsoft’s most recent attempt to revive Fable came in the form of cooperative action RPG Fable Legends, an Xbox One game that was canceled in 2016.

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon

Please check your email to find a confirmation email, and follow the steps to confirm your humanity.

Oops. Something went wrong. Please enter a valid email and try again.

Please check your email to find a confirmation email, and follow the steps to confirm your humanity.

Oops. Something went wrong. Please enter a valid email and try again.

source







