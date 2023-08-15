How to download cities for offline navigation in Apple Maps on iOS … – XDA Developers









You no longer need an internet connection to use Apple Maps!

iOS 17 introduces plenty of neat features that make the latest iPhones, such as the iPhone 14 Pro, more useful. One of the notable additions to this release is the ability to download cities for offline navigation on your iPhone or iPad. While Google Maps has had this offering for an eternity now, it certainly is welcome that Apple has finally caught up. Do note that for this fresh addition to work, your iDevice must be running OS version 17 or later. If you meet the prerequisite, then you can utilize this feature by following the detailed steps we've listed below.

As our guide reveals, downloading cities on Apple Maps for offline navigation isn't a complex process. Once you download a certain city, you will be able to view its streets and landmarks even when you're out of data. Though, do note that online maps tend to be more accurate than offline ones. So while this feature works excellently without an internet connection, you will need data for a more detailed experience. Ultimately, it's a great feature for those who are traveling to a foreign city and want to download its map in advance without depending on Google's solution.

Mahmoud is a Beiruti who has always sought freedom through writing. He’s been actively testing Apple products for around a decade, and he currently uses an iPhone 14 Pro, MacBook Air M2, iPad Air M1, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Max, Apple TV 4K 3, and HomePod Mini. You’ll likely find him jogging at a park, swimming in open water, brainstorming at a coffeehouse, composing poetry on a rooftop, or merely lost in nature. You can reach out to Mahmoud via Instagram or email.

