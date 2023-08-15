Introducing: Total by Verizon | Featured News Story – Verizon









Happy Wednesday V Team, on today’s edition of Up To Speed live, host Jennifer Marin was in Passaic, NJ where earlier today Tracfone and Verizon officially introduced Total by Verizon – our new prepaid wireless retail brand.

Jennifer was joined by TracFone Wireless, Inc. President Eduardo Diaz Corona and Chief Revenue Officer of Tracfone and Prepaid and CEO of Visible Angie Klein, who both shared details regarding the exciting announcement.

Eduardo shared that Total by Verizon represents the best of both Verizon and TracFone: superior network and benefits combined with the freedom of no-contract plans and unmatched availability. Total by Verizon’s most premium plan, offered at $60, includes Disney+, 5G Ultra Wideband access, unlimited talk, text and data, 20GB of hotspot data, and international talk and text to 69 countries.

Angie Klein noted how Verizon’s acquisition of TracFone is a key part of our strategy to serve the entire market with a portfolio of brands that match every customer’s need, no matter where they are. And Total by Verizon is a central part of enabling us to serve the entire market, including the value-conscious segment.

In the coming weeks Total by Verizon will be available at more than 50,000 retail locations, including Walmart, Target and Dollar General, exclusive retail stores, as well as online at totalbyverizon.com.

Both Eduardo and Angie thanked everyone who has worked to make this innovative new brand launch happen; they also encouraged all V Teamers and Trackies to tell everyone they know about our new Total by Verizon brand.

