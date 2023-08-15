How to Upgrade Your Roku Remote to Be Your Universal TV Remote – Cord Cutters News











By

Luke Bouma

on

in

The Roku remote is a super simple, easy to use remote to control your Roku Streaming player. Wish you could also control your TV or other devices with it? Good news- there are ways to easily upgrade your remote to control your TV or control a wide range of devices.

How to upgrade your Roku remote to control your TV:

The good news is Roku now sells a Roku Remote with built-in controls to turn your TV on and off plus adjust the volume of your TV. This new remote also comes with voice controls to make using your Roku even easier.

The best part is, this upgraded Roku Remote costs just $19.88 and works with most Roku players. You can find a full list of supported Roku players on Roku’s Amazon page HERE.)

You could also get the Roku Voice Remote Pro with hands free on voice commands and lost remote finder. You can find the Roku Voice Remote Pro on Amazon HERE for just $28.97.

How to do even more with your Roku Remote:

Ok, controlling your TV’s volume and turning it on and off is great but what if you also want to change the input or control other devices? You can do just that with the Sideclick, an add-on for your current Roku Remote.

The Sideclick allows you to control 8 different functions, including but not limited to changing the TV channel, volume, input, power, and more. The best part is, it easily attaches to your current Roku remote, making it a great universal remote.

You can find the Roku Sideclick Universal Remote on Amazon HERE for just $29.99.

With these great options you can easily remove the need to switch between remotes as you watch your favorite shows using your Roku.

Disclaimer: To address the growing use of ad blockers we now use affiliate links to sites like http://Amazon.com, streaming services, and others. Affiliate links help sites like Cord Cutters News, LLC stay open. Affiliate links cost you nothing but help me support my family. We do not allow paid reviews on this site. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Cord Cutters News makes money through affiliate partner links: If you click on a link, we may earn a commission.

© 2023 Cord Cutters News. All rights reserved.

