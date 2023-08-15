Deal Alert: Amazon’s Echo Show 8 Is On Sale At Its Lowest Price of 2023 – Cord Cutters News











By

Luke Bouma

on

in

Want a smart alarm clock, small TV for part of your house, or just like Alexa’s help during the day? Maybe want something to watch Sling TV, Hulu, Amazon, and more? Right now, Amazon has its Echo Show 8 on sale for just $74.99, down from the normal $129.99. As best we can tell, this is the lowest price Amazon has sold new Echo Shows 8s at in 2023. This is part of Amazon’s memorial day sale.

With the Echo Show 8, you can watch, Sling TV, Hulu (Including Hulu with Live TV), Netflix, Tubi, Food Network Kitchen, Red Bull TV, and of course, Amazon Prime Video. This makes it a great option as a small TV for your kitchen as you cook or to play music with a quick voice command.

You can find the Echo Show 8 on Amazon HERE.

Here is how Amazon describes the Echo Show 8:

