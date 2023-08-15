Razer teams up with Roblox for limited-edition peripheral drop – Dexerto









The latest collaboration between Roblox and Razer brings stunning new peripherals to the market

The first-ever collaboration between Razer and Roblox will see the release of three unique peripherals. Find out when they will be available, how much they will cost, and where you can get them right here.

Roblox is constantly collaborating with well-known companies to provide its players with unique content and an ever-expanding metaverse. This time, the developers have teamed up with gaming peripherals manufacturer Razer to release three new and exclusive devices.

Razer is well-known for its many partnerships with esports teams, content creators, and games like Pokemon, Halo, and Genshin Impact. The hardware giant has chosen to provide Roblox players an opportunity to purchase merchandise unique to the largest metaverse platform.

Here are all the details about the Roblox collaboration and how can you get the peripherals.

In order to promote their partnership, Razer and Roblox are rebranding three of their most successful products into the Roblox collection. The Razer Orochi V2 mobile wireless mouse, the Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical keyboard, and the Razer Barracuda X cross-platform wireless headset.

The gadgets include the iconic Roblox logo in a checkered pattern, giving them a high-end appeal that is sure to impress its target audience. In addition to this, customers who buy a peripheral device associated with the partnership will receive a unique Roblox virtual item redeemable via a code.

Here’s how much each device costs and the free reward you can get with them:

The peripherals will be released on April 28, 2023 directly from Razer’s website and at several RazerStore locations. Razer has also put up a page on its website for those who are interested in learning more about the upcoming collab.

