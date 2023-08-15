Avalanche: Can this P-Chain update save AVAX from the bears? – AMBCrypto News











Avalanche [AVAX] made a major announcement that increased the offerings and capabilities of the blockchain. For Avalanche’s P-Chain, Ava Labs has introduced a new explorer that offers deeper visibility into all P-Chain activity, from staking to granular transaction details.

The Avalanche Explorer is getting a brand new upgrade for all Avalanche (P-Chain) data!

All P-Chain details are now enhanced to allow anyone to analyze all activity related to validators, delegators, staking, Subnets, and more.

Some feature highlights:https://t.co/p4s47IVhx3

— Avalanche 🔺 (@avalancheavax) January 30, 2023



Anyone can view comprehensive on-chain statistics on Avalanche‘s validators, delegator transactions, staking, reward distribution, subnet constructions, and more with the new P-Chain Explorer. An added benefit of the new explorer is that it is public, allowing anyone to better understand the network’s power.

Apart from the P-Chain development, AVAX Daily also revealed the network’s statistics for its C-Chain. According to the weekly stats, the C-Chain’s translations exceeded 11.8 million on 30 January, which was an increase of 21%. Moreover, staking reward also registered an uptick by 8.5%.



🔺#Avalanche C-chain weekly on-chain status🔺

🔥Network Status

Transactions: 11801789 +21.20%

Max TPS Observed: 438 +42.01%

Gas Used: 4.63T +10.39%

🔥Staking:

Staking ratio: 64.42%

Staking rewards: 8.56%

Total validators: 1,230

Total delegations: 64,185#AVAX $AVAX pic.twitter.com/6HjxV1mznr

— AVAX Daily 🔺 (@AVAXDaily) January 30, 2023



However, these updates did not reflect AVAX’s price, as according to CoinMarketCap, it registered a decline of over 4% in the last 24 hours. At press time, the token was trading at $19.72, with a market capitalization of over $6.1 billion.

Avalanche’s total value locked (TVL) had been increasing since the beginning of this year, but in the last few days, it also registered a decline. AVAX’s demand in the futures market declined over the last week as its DyDx and Binance funding rates went down.

The development activity also showed a similar decline on 30 January 2023.

Source: Santiment

Nonetheless, AVAX’s social volume remained up consistently, reflecting its popularity in the crypto community. AVAX’s NFT space registered growth during the last week. Moreover, Santiment’s chart revealed that AVAX’s total NFT trade counts and NFT trade volume in USD increased.

Source: Santiment



