What's Coming to Netflix UK in April 2023 – What's on Netflix











Here’s your first look at what’s coming to Netflix UK in April 2023.

by Jacob Robinson JRobinsonWoN

Published on March 23rd, 2023, 9:54 am EST



Welcome to your comprehensive look at what’s coming to Netflix, specifically in the United Kingdom, throughout April 2023. We’ll be keeping track of all of the exciting new originals, and licensed content coming your way soon.

As a reminder, this list covers only the UK releases, so if you’re looking for the US releases for April 2023, you’ll need to head to our seperate list.

In case you missed it, we’ve also been keeping track of all of the latest movies and TV shows coming to Netflix UK in March 2023.

Please note: this is not the complete list of what’s coming to Netflix UK in March 2023; we’ll continue updating leading up to March 1st. You’ll find weekly roundups of what’s new on Netflix UK via our dedicated section.



Picture: Sony Pictures



Picture: Universal Pictures



Picture: Freestyle Releasing

Picture: Netflix

Picture: Netflix

Workin’ Moms S7 (L to R) Sarah McVie as Val Szalinsky, Jessalyn Wanlim as Jenny Matthews, Catherine Reitman as Kate Foster, Dani Kind as Anne Carlson, Enuka Okuma as Sloane Mitchell in Workin’ Moms S7. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023



What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK in April 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.

Jacob joined What’s on Netflix in 2018 and serves as one of the lead writers here on What’s on Netflix. Jacob covers all things Netflix movies and TV shows but specializes in covering anime and K-dramas. Resides in the United Kingdom. Contact: [email protected]



Netflix Original Movies Coming to Netflix in Fall 2023

Anime Coming to Netflix in 2024 and Beyond

What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2023

Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Movies: August 15th, 2023

new Netflix releases this week

What To Watch on Netflix

Most Watched Series & Movies on Netflix of All Time

Aug 15, 2023

Netflix News

‘Maestro’ Netflix Movie: December 2023 Release Date & Everything We Know So Far

Aug 15, 2023

Netflix News

‘El Conde’ Chilean Vampire Comedy is Coming to Netflix in September 2023

Aug 15, 2023

Coming Soon to Netflix

Netflix Original Movies Coming to Netflix in Fall 2023

Aug 15, 2023

What’s New on Netflix

New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: August 15th, 2023

Aug 15, 2023

Coming Soon to Netflix

Anime Coming to Netflix in 2024 and Beyond

Aug 15, 2023

What’s on Netflix is not endorsed, moderated, owned by or affiliated with Netflix or any of its partners in any capacity. The authors of this site also have no affiliation with Netflix. All promotional material including but not limited to trailers, images and videos are all copyright to their respective owners. Netflix is a registered trademark of Netflix, Inc.

© 2013-2023 What’s on Netflix – All Rights Reserved.

source







