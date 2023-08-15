Godeal24 Valentine’s Day Sale Offers You Genuine And Cheap Windows 11 Pro! – Wccftech









Microsoft announced that it has stopped digital downloads of the Windows 10 operating system on January 31, 2023, that is, Microsoft officially no longer sells digital licenses for Windows 10, and recommends users to switch to the Windows 11 operating system. Windows 11 was released on October 5, 2021. Windows 11 provides many innovative features, adds a new version of the start menu and input logic, etc., supports a mixed work environment that matches the times, and focuses on improving end users in a flexible and changeable experience, and work efficiency.

Godeal24 launched Valentine’s Day Sale, the genuine Windows 11 Pro is only priced at $10.25, if you buy more than one, you can choose a more cost-effective bundle of Windows 11 Pro 5PCs package, Windows 11 Pro as low as $9.79/PC! Windows 11 Home sells for as low as $9.45/PC! If users still want to purchase a digital license of the Windows 10 operating system, they can also purchase it from third-party channels. The minimum price for Windows 10 is only $6.12/PC! Although the Windows 10 operating system will continue to support security updates until October 14, 2025, it will be a better choice to upgrade to Windows 11 as soon as possible if the computer hardware conditions support it!

Godeal24 is a reseller of Microsoft licenses and major IT security software, allowing you to purchase Windows OS and MS Office at discounted prices, as well as useful computer tools such as IOBIT series, Ashampoo software, Disk Drill, and many more. Save up to 90%! The licenses are 100% original and authentic. Godeal24 knows the “history” of each license it sells, and users can use them without any problems. For this reason, the licenses that can be purchased on Godeal24 are “lifetime”, i.e. they can be used without restriction: the operating system will be updated and supported by Microsoft for its entire lifetime.

The reliability of Godeal24 is fully reflected in the good online reputation it enjoys and in the many positive reviews on TrustPilot, where the company is rated “excellent and great” in 98% of reviews. This is due to the quality of the shopping experience and the many advantages offered by the store: in addition to the ability to choose from many original products at discounts of up to 90%, the digital delivery will allow you to receive your software directly on your email address within seconds of purchase. It is a very convenient delivery method for the purchaser.

Godeal24 promises that they offer 24/7 professional technical support and lifetime after-sales service and that you can use the product without problems!

© 2023 WCCF TECH INC. All rights reserved.

