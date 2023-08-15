Binance Recent Tweet Sparks Speculation of Possible Pawswap … – The Crypto Basic









Shiba Inu’s PAW Token is making a lot of Buzz and may soon list on Binance.

Binance Indicates Interest in Pawswap (PAW) Ahead of Shibarium Launch.

Pawswap (PAW) has continued to attract the attention of crypto exchanges following its growing popularity.

Binance has become the latest exchange to indicate interest in PAW. In a tweet today, the exchange shared an image of a dog wearing a Binance hat. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange captioned the photo as “added a Binance hat to his paw-tfolio.”

Added a #Binance hat to his paw-tfolio pic.twitter.com/eTY8YDLL0r

— Binance (@binance) March 2, 2023



As expected, the tweet sparked widespread jubilation among members of the PawZone community. Many consider the tweet to indicate that Binance could join other top cryptocurrency exchanges to list PAW.

However, the world’s largest exchange did not add any follow-up comment that could suggest any ongoing plans to list the token.

PawZone is currently the rave of the moment in the crypto market, as it continues attracting top exchanges’ interest. As reported earlier this week, five cryptocurrency exchanges declared support for the PAW token in less than five days. BitKan, LBank, Bitget Gate.io, and XT.com had already opened PAW trading for their customers.

It bears mentioning that PAW is the native token of Pawswap, a decentralized exchange planning to launch on the upcoming Shibarium, which is the Shiba Inu layer-2 network. Despite the team’s plans to launch Pawswap on Shibarium, Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama has denied having ties with the crypto project.

Been getting this question alot: No. I have nothing at all to do with Paw token and own not even one. Anything you hear contrary is a lie. Be careful #Shibarmy, many wolves in Shib's clothing.

— Shytoshi™ (@ShytoshiKusama) February 10, 2023



But Kusama’s comment has not stopped Shiba Inu enthusiasts from linking Pawswap to the upcoming Shibarium. This was reflected in Binance’s recent tweet.

$PAW @PawShibarium 🐾🐾 pic.twitter.com/6ucDSqJEUo

— SHIBARMY CANADA (@Dezaxe) March 3, 2023



Meanwhile, the growing popularity of PAW has caused the token’s value to surge tremendously in the past few days. According to Coingecko data, PAW’s price has increased by 1,250% over the past seven days. At press time, PAW is changing hands at $0.000000078479, up 150.3% on the daily chart.

