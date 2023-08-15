How to reset a Fire TV or Amazon Fire Stick – Pocket-lint









There might be times when your Fire Stick is misbehaving. Here’s how to sort it.

Your Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV devices are obviously great gadgets for watching all sorts of TV content from basically any TV.

They're cheap, easy to use and packed full of convenient features. But every now and then these devices just don't behave as they should.

If you're finding you've got problems with your Fire TV in one way or another then follow this guide to find out how to reset your Fire Stick or Fire TV and get things back to how they were.

Resetting your Fire TV or Fire Stick is a pretty drastic step. If you're having problems then it might be worth trying simply restarting the device first instead.

There are a few different ways to do this, the most obvious of which is to unplug it from the power supply. Alternatively, you can restart your Amazon Fire TV device from the menu:

Like other devices, there are updates pushed out by Amazon to its various Fire TV devices that help with the smooth running of the device. If you're having problems then checking for updates might be the next best thing to do before opting to fully reset your device.

To do this:

If restarting your Fire TV device doesn't help solve your issue or if you're just looking to wipe your data off it then you might want to turn to a factory reset.

Factory resetting your Fire TV device will remove all downloaded content from it though and other settings as well, so you will have to go back through the setup process if you plan on using it.

You can start a factory reset of your Fire TV device with the remote with a few button presses:

Alternatively, you can go through the Fire TV software settings instead to access this option. To do this:

When the Fire TV device restarts it should then return to the state it was in when you first purchased it and you'll have to go through the same setup process you went through when it arrived.

If you are having problems with your Fire TV remote and need to reset it then you can do that too. Obviously, before doing this the first thing to check is the battery power. It could be that your problems are down to a lack of juice rather than anything else.

Otherwise, you can reset your Fire TV remote with a few steps:

If you have another version of Fire TV and these steps don't work then check out Amazon's support pages for more steps.

