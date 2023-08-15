Milady Maker Crowned NFT Project of the Year at Inaugural 2023 Binance Awards – Yahoo Finance









HONG KONG, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Remilia Corporation proudly announces that its flagship project, Milady Maker, has won the NFT Project of the Year at the inaugural 2023 Binance Awards. Binance, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges, recognized Milady Maker's groundbreaking contribution to the NFT ecosystem in a year marked by exceptional growth and innovation. https://twitter.com/binance/status/1679868386044461058

Launched on August 25th, 2021, Milady Maker overcame countless challenges to emerge victorious. Facing down coordinated slander from rival projects attempting to undermine its value, Milady Maker emerged as the ultimate underdog story, standing its ground and soaring to unprecedented heights. Today, it is considered the only successful PFP NFT generative project to establish a legitimate community, one abundant with artists, creators, philosophers, entrepreneurs, and visionaries.

Milady Maker's triumph is a testament to Remilia Corporation's founder, Charlotte Fang's vision of Network Spirituality – a philosophy encapsulating humanity's next stage of evolution through information networks and a pathway towards a new better internet. Fang expressed gratitude stating, "I'd like to thank everyone in Remilia for coming together and creating something beautiful that ushers us into a new age of truth, beauty, and humanity. I'd like to thank everyone who chooses to wear a Milady and posts without inhibition, hesitation, or fear. Milady is a face for unbounded love, light, and hope for a better tomorrow by being a better poster today."

The artist behind Milady, Milady Sonora Sprite, emotionally celebrated this milestone alongside his family. His tearful joy at the award ceremony resonated with everyone present, marking the celebration of an incredible journey. To celebrate this monumental achievement, his parents treated him to a special hibachi dinner.

Following the award ceremony, Remilia Corporation hosted an exclusive cocktail party at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, which took place in conjunction with a private celebration on Miladycraft, the exclusive Milady Modded Minecraft server (you can download and play for free at https://miladycraft.net/). A cocktail soirée is being held in Paris, France for all Milady Holders in celebration of this honor and achievement.

https://twitter.com/miladymaker/status/1679282729035153409

The prestigious Binance Award, a physical trophy that will soon adorn the Remilia headquarters, symbolizes the relentless pursuit of creativity, innovation, and excellence that defines Remilia Corporation and its remarkable Milady Maker project.

About Remilia Corporation: Remilia Corporation is a groundbreaking online art collective recognized for its innovative NFT projects. With the Milady Maker project, Remilia Corporation continues to redefine the NFT landscape and solidify its status as a trailblazer in the intersection of art, technology, and community-building.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michael Dragovic

‪(727) 275-0268‬

362270@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milady-maker-crowned-nft-project-of-the-year-at-inaugural-2023-binance-awards-301878440.html

SOURCE Remilia Corporation

Renowned YouTuber and philanthropist MrBeast, in 2021, disclosed his involvement in the crypto market during an interview. The YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is known for his flashy stunts and expensive content. What Happened: In a YouTube interview with Logan Paul published on Sep 8, 2021, Paul teased MrBeast about his involvement in the crypto scene, prompting the YouTuber to confirm that he has been actively investing in the crypto market. Paul then revealed details from a phon

The controversy around Bud Light continues to weigh on sales for the brand.

Studios have offered writers higher pay, protections from artificial intelligence and better residual terms.

Wendy's, McDonald's, and KFC, among others, look to follow the customer on the go.

Clarence Avant, the judicious manager, entrepreneur, facilitator and adviser who helped launch or guide the careers of Quincy Jones, Bill Withers and many others and came to be known as the "Black Godfather" of music and beyond, has died. Avant, inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021, died Sunday at his home in Los Angeles, according to a family statement released Monday. Avant’s achievements were both public and behind the scenes, as a name in the credits, or a name behind the names.

The deal will expand Roku's free ad-supported streaming TV offerings and give Comcast's NBCUniversal another way to wring money from its catalog.

You may best know Margot Robbie as an actress, but she's one of four faces behind LuckyChap Entertainment, which makes films for and by women.

She is expected to raise tens of thousands of dollars, making her the latest A-lister to contribute a sizable sum to organizations supporting those on the Hollywood picket lines.

The deal for the East Hampton property is the latest major real-estate deal made by the fashion mogul.

Elon Musk looks to Napoleon Bonaparte for leadership inspiration, hisbiographer Walter Isaacson said in an interview.

National CineMedia, which emerged from bankruptcy last week, sees better times ahead for movie advertising.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) reported second-quarter revenue growth of 5.5% year-over-year to $1.01 billion, missing the consensus of $1.03 billion. Adjusted EPADS of $0.13 missed the consensus of $0.14. Key Metrics: The Q2 Monthly active users (MAUs) for online music declined by 4.7% Y/Y to 594 million. Mobile MAUs for social entertainment decreased by 18.1% Y/Y to 136 million. Monthly ARPPU for online music grew by 14.1% Y/Y to RMB9.7, Monthly ARPPU for social entertainment de

In what would be a sign of progress in a months-long labor dispute, striking Hollywood writers were expected to respond this week to the latest contract proposal from the major studios, according to two sources with knowledge of the talks. One of the sources said the negotiating team for the Writers' Guild of America (WGA) spent the weekend reviewing the proposal from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the trade group representing Walt Disney, Netflix, Warner Bros Discovery and the other major studios and streaming services.

The latest dialogue shows signs of progress on issues such as the staffing of TV shows, but big hurdles remain.

Ciprian-Matthews, who has been with CBS News for 30 years, joined the company as a senior producer for live segments for the morning news. She will now have top editorial oversight for CBS News and oversee the network's news content across all platforms, including broadcast, streaming, digital and radio.

We all need to build a circle of trust and community of care.

CBS tapped Wendy McMahon to lead news and syndicated content as chief executive of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures after the departure of two senior executives within the company. McMahon, who has overseen CBS’s stations segment since 2021, will now also be responsible for CBS News and CBS Media Ventures, the company’s syndication business. McMahon’s promotion comes as CBS News head Neeraj Khemlani steps down and enters a content and development deal with parent company Paramount Global, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

he website formerly known as Twitter seems to be interfering with links to The New York Times, Mastodon, Bluesky, Threads and Substack to make them load noticeably slower.

Move over memecoins — trading shares of CT influencers is now the hottest thing in town. Check out the latest recap of what went down on CT here!

If you’re looking for effective strategies for making sound stock selection decisions, you could do a lot worse than peep into the current portfolios of Wall Street’s investing titans. By discovering which equites they are leaning into at any given time, investors can piggyback on the decades-long success attained by the stock picking giants. Few are more successful at this game than Ken Griffin, the founder and CEO of hedge fund Citadel and a man with a net worth of ~$34 billion. Last year, aga

source







