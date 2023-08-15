Introducing next-generation AI and Copilot capabilities for ERP … – Microsoft









Welcome to a new era in enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, powered by AI. In recent years, businesses have embraced AI to automate and enhance processes from planning to forecasting. Now, generative AI is taking center stage as a game-changing technology that promises to modernize the way work gets done, driving innovation across ERP; from streamlining operations to speeding time to actionable insight.

Dynamics 365 Copilot, announced in March, takes advantage of recent advancements in generative AI to automate tedious tasks and unlock the full creativity of the workforce. In April, we shared how generative AI can be applied to key supply chain processes, and today we are introducing more AI-powered assistance across our ERP portfolio, included in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance, Dynamics 365 Project Operations, and Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management. To activate these new Copilot features within your Dynamics 365 products, work with your IT admin.

ERP systems have long been the central nervous system of modern businesses, centralizing data for better business insight from core functions like finance, HR, procurement, resourcing, and supply chains. However, traditional ERP solutions have struggled to keep pace with the dynamic nature of today’s global markets. Complex and rigid processes within ERP create more work for people, and repetitive manual data entry overwhelms departments. Dynamics 365 Copilot promises to help finance managers, collections agents, project managers, and procurement professionals complete time-consuming tasks and get insights faster.

Harnessing big data is even more crucial as we enter a new era defined by next-generation AI. At Microsoft Build 2023, we announced how Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Fabric work with Dataverse and our business intelligence tools to deliver actionable insights and reporting. Our upcoming extended planning and analytics solution will build on this powerful foundation to help finance managers and business analysts spend less time slicing and dicing data. With the ability to use familiar tools like Microsoft Power BI and Excel infused with Copilot capabilities, these professionals can:

By using these tools and technologies, finance managers can optimize their performance, allocate resources effectively, and drive better financial outcomes for their organizations.

Project managers frequently struggle to complete projects on time and within budget. Today, we are announcing Copilot capabilities for Dynamics 365 Project Operations to dramatically reduce the time spent on project status reports, task planning, and risk assessments.

With Copilot, project managers can rapidly create new project plans for new engagements in minutes, instead of hours, simply by describing details of the project using natural language. Copilot will generate a project plan that can be further refined by the project manager.

Once the project is underway, the project manager can use Copilot to create a project status report, which Copilot will help generate in moments—reducing the hours often spent manually researching and writing. To ensure project success, Copilot then can be used to identify risks and suggest mitigation plans on a continuous basis. For example, the project manager can prompt Copilot to search across all open projects to identify common project risks that can derail a project, such as significant delays or budget overruns.

With Copilot, project managers can improve efficiency, reduce risks, and focus on more strategic and value-added activities.

Today, we are announcing Copilot capabilities that will help collections agents and procurement professionals enhance productivity and better collaborate with customers.

Timely payments and healthy cash flows are increasingly important in times of economic uncertainty. With Copilot in Dynamics 365 Finance, collections managers have quick access to credit and payment history so they can prioritize and personalize customer communication, helping to increase successful collection rates and proactively keep customers in good standing.

Disruptions to supply chains are an everyday occurrence, and supply and demand can shift quickly. Workers like procurement professionals and buyers are tasked to sort through large volumes of purchase order change responses daily and need more intelligent and agile tools to help address and streamline this process. Order responses oftentimes require changes to ordered quantities, delivery dates, or products delivered. Today, procurement professionals must review the changes for individual orders one by one to identify the risk to plan and potential downstream impacts. With Copilot in Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management, users are able to efficiently handle changes to purchase orders at scale and assess the impact and risk to help optimize procurement decisions.

They can quickly identify high-impact or low-impact changes and take rapid action to address any risk. Copilot enables quick collaboration with internal and external stakeholders that brings relevant information into Outlook and Teams using natural language. Users can also dig deeper with pointed questions to refine and approve changes so they can rapidly adapt their sourcing plans to meet customer and partner needs.

At Microsoft, we are fully committed to revolutionizing the future of ERP by harnessing the power of intelligent, composable technologies. With its ability to speed time to insight, intelligently automate processes, and foster productivity, Copilot can help you stay ahead in an increasingly complex business landscape. With Copilot, you’re in control as it is grounded in your business data and automatically inherits your valuable security, compliance and privacy policies, regulations, and processes. Stay tuned and join us on this exciting journey into the future of ERP.

Learn more about the latest AI breakthroughs with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot on the Dynamics 365 AI webpage.

With next-generation AI, interactions with AI across business roles and processes will become second nature.

We’re always looking for feedback and would like to hear from you. Please head to the Dynamics 365 Community to start a discussion, ask questions, and tell us what you think!

Wow, I’d like to see a Demo

Hi Team,

I am trying to enable SCM Copilot using the below link.

https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/dynamics365/supply-chain/procurement/purchase-order-changes-after-confirmation?WT.mc_id=d365fo_community_productblog

In this, Step 4: Enable Supply Chain Management to access your Dataverse environment

Follow these steps to enable Supply Chain Management to access your Dataverse environment.

Go to Power Platform admin center.

Select the Dataverse environment that’s connected to your Supply Chain Management environment, and open the detail view.

Select the Settings menu on the menu bar.

Go to Product > Features.

Set the Finance and Operations in Dataverse option to On.

Here, I am not able to see the above listed feature. Kindly let me know if anything needs to be checked/enabled?

Bottom left corner. You should be able to see the capability now.

Looking to learn more

I am interested to know more about this topic.

Looking forward to working with Microsoft ERP.

is there any more documents to introduce how to enable /setup this feature in FnO ?

Hi Henry,

Please reference the following resource for more information: https://learn.microsoft.com/dynamics365/finance/accounts-receivable/CollectionsCoordinatorSummary

