Android's February 2023 security update is now official – XDA Developers

The shortest month of the year has just begun and Google is rolling out a new batch of security updates. The February 2023 Android security patches include the usual bevy of fixes for eligible Pixel devices. As usual, Samsung is not far behind, as the Korean OEM is also pushing the latest patches to the Galaxy Note 20 series.

In the latest Android Security Bulletin, Google disclosed multiple security vulnerabilities affecting the Android framework, system, and media framework. These vulnerabilities have been patched with the 2023-02-01 security patch level. Meanwhile, Google also disclosed multiple vulnerabilities in closed-source vendor components and the Linux kernel. These vulnerabilities are addressed with the 2023-02-05 security patch level.

Patches for these vulnerabilities have been in the works for a few weeks or months now and are only now being disclosed. If you're interested in learning more about the monthly Android security update process, then check out our explainer here.

Separately, Google disclosed the February 2023 security update specific to its Pixel devices. In the Pixel Update Bulletin for February 2023, Google disclosed two moderate-severity vulnerability affecting some closed-source Qualcomm component and a high-severity Pixel-specific one.

For users, the February 2023 security update also brings a couple of fixes. The full changelog is below:

February 2023 Google Pixel update changelog:

Device Applicability

Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below.

*[1] Included on Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

The build number of the latest release is TQ1A.230205.002, although some carrier models are getting slightly different builds. The update has gradually started rolling out to the Pixel 4a series, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 series, Pixel 6a, and the Pixel 7 series.

If you would rather not wait for the update (or can't take the OTA since your phone is rooted), you can download the factory image or full OTA image from our Android 13 download post.

Samsung has been on top of delivering updates lately, and this month isn't an exception to that trend. The February 2023 Android security patches are already available for the Galaxy Note 20 lineup, and both the global and US carrier unlocked variants are receiving the new update.

For the Exynos-powered international Galaxy Note 20 series, the build number is N98xBXXS5GWB1. On the other hand, the US unlocked models have picked up the patches in the form of software version N98xU1UES3GWA3.

Source: Android Security Bulletin, Pixel Update Bulletin, Google Pixel Help Community, Samsung update server (1, 2)

