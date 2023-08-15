Crypto news: Casper, Cardano e CAKE – The Cryptonomist









Latest news on crypto regulation: Binance is reconsidering its European presence

Base: the latest data on Coinbase’s layer-2

Cryptosphere: Your Place of Knowledge

STEPN: interview with the NFT company that pays you to walk

Latest news on crypto regulation: Binance is reconsidering its European presence

France updates its crypto regulation in line with the MiCA

Ripple: the SEC case against crypto securities resumes

The Fed wants to expand oversight of crypto assets at US banks

PancakeSwap announces implementation of protection against Mev bots and Ethereum price manipulation

OneCoin fraud: presentation of new book canceled over death threats

Monero: What is the CryptoNote protocol?

$70 million hack on decentralized Curve Finance platform: full details of the crypto attack

Cryptosphere: Your Place of Knowledge

Bitget hires Netflix movie actor Adam Devine in its crypto campaign

MediSim VR and Circular together for Health 3.0: medical education and treatments step up thanks to Virtual Reality and Blockchain

Announcing ETHWomen: Untraceable Events and 15+ Women-Led Web3 Groups Unite for Hackathon in Toronto

STEPN: interview with the NFT company that pays you to walk

The Graph: interview with the crypto project to talk about Dapps and DeFi

“I hope both CBDCs and independent stablecoins can cohabitate”, interview with Maker DAO

ETHCC interview with Immunefi: the project to make the crypto environment safer

A user that is burning crypto and NFTs

Bitget registers record over $368 million in its Protection Fund

The developer of the crypto scam BALD deposits 2,100 ETH on Kraken

News from Coinbase: the crypto exchange will improve

How to assess the SEC’s potential rejection of spot Bitcoin ETFs: news could destabilize the crypto sector

Bitcoin Lightning Network amid future challenges and opportunities

How to Play Live Blackjack at Bitcoin Casino – Full Guide

Cathie Wood’s forecasting of spot Bitcoin ETFs

Understanding Ethereum gas fees: Visa’s innovative approach to on-chain crypto transactions

Ethereum: the bizarre story of the developer who locks $9,000 in ETH for 100 years

The SEC could approve ETFs on Ethereum futures

Curve Finance’s recent exploit led to one of the largest rewards for Ethereum’s MEV bots

Tether (USDT): legal and crypto mining news

Bitcoin mining: experts say network hashrate could drop after next cryptocurrency halving

Bitmain’s new machines for mining Filecoin

Vanguard increases investment in Bitcoin mining

PayPal’s stablecoin in partnership with Paxos: the payments giant’s new crypto can be frozen

Brazil’s CBDC will be called Drex

Circle: the USDC stablecoin is mostly used outside the US

PayPal launches a dollar-backed stablecoin, the crypto industry welcomed the news

Crypto news and market analysis of Stellar (XLM), Cosmos (ATOM) and Binance Coin (BNB)

Crypto news and price analysis for Kaspa (KAS), Shiba inu (SHIB) and Bancor (BNT)

Crypto news and prices of Iota (MIOTA), Alpaca and Polygon (MATIC)

News and price analysis for the crypto assets The Graph (GRT) Arbitrum (ARB) and Monero (XMR)

In this article we will look at what news is most relevant for the crypto assets Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA) and The Sandbox (SAND).

Crypto news: Binance invests $5 million in Curve DAO (CRV) to support protocol

Revenue analysis of L1 blockchains: Ethereum and Tron dominate volumes thanks to crypto Pepe

Crypto news: Binance invests $10 million in DeFi Radiant platform after success with BNB Chain

Algorand: the crypto crash leads AlgoFi to shut down the platform

Crypto news: Aave votes to launch GHO stablecoin on Ethereum

Coca-Cola chooses the Ethereum Layer 2 Base to launch its NFT collection

NFTs on Ethereum: -79% since the beginning of the year

Sorare and Mangopay revolutionize Web3 with Cash Wallet NFT functionality

Palm Foundation after collaborating in the NFT world with Netflix and Warner, is now partnering in the crypto world with Polygon

Google Play embraces the crypto and NFT revolution: new opportunities for apps and games

Axie Infinity: crypto not to-the-moon yet after launch in Apple’s App Store

Gaming Web3: 8 Ball Pool goes up on Immutable zkEVM

eSports: New partnership between Bitget and DOTA 2 Bali Major

McDonald’s Hong Kong: the launch of McNuggets land in The Sandbox (SAND)

Sella bank exposes itself to Web3 with a metaverse initiative

Metaverse report: The Nemesis and Sandbox among the best Web3 virtual worlds

The Metaverse sector holds 43.68% of Web3 investments: the DappRadar report

Polygon along with Warner Music Group launch Web3 and music program

NFT art sales on the rise: the ETH chain is first with $85.43 million in sales

New Discoveries Unveil the True Identity of Leonardo Da Vinci and the Authentic Nature of His Works, Paving the Way for Exclusive NFT Collection

Mattia Cuttini’s new NFT solo art exhibition coming soon

Bitcoin: good news from Argentina

Ripple (XRP) unveils its crypto solution for a CBDC at the Bank of New Zealand

GameStop stock: a judge agrees with Robinhood

Russia: 13 banks will test the CBDC

Ripple (XRP) unveils its crypto solution for a CBDC at the Bank of New Zealand

Russia: 13 banks will test the CBDC

Former Twitter CEO’s company takes legal action against Mastercard and Visa

FED experiments with FedNow instant payments service with JPMorgan: a jab at the crypto sector

Bybit: the crypto-exchange launches Wealth Management to offer investment strategies

Coinbase (COIN): the stock of the cryptocurrency exchange falls

Metamask airdrop: all the info

Coinbase vs SEC: the crypto company seeks a full dismissal of the case

How to use Solidity from Ethereum

Ethereum: how do smart contracts work?

What exactly is a smart contract?

2021 could be the year of NFTs

Bybit: the crypto-exchange launches Wealth Management to offer investment strategies

Coinbase (COIN): the stock of the cryptocurrency exchange falls

Coinbase vs SEC: the crypto company seeks a full dismissal of the case

Negative news on Binance, but BNB holds up

Continuously losing money in the Crypto Market? A 20-year trader share his ways to profit

How to buy, sell and create NFTs on OpenSea. The ultimate guide

How Compound works for lending with cryptocurrencies

Crypto gadgets: new physical device for tracking cryptocurrencies

Metamask airdrop: all the info

Bitcoin Beach: the wallet project born in El Salvador expands.

LaLiga Names Divi Official Crypto Wallet for MENA, SEA, & China, in World’s First for a Football League

How to configure a MetaMask wallet

By Stefania Stimolo – 8 May 2023

Here are the latest news and performance of the three crypto projects Casper (CSPR), Cardano (ADA) and PancakeSwap (CAKE).

Summary

The 69th crypto by market cap, Casper (CSPR), has seen a decrease in price over the past 3 days.

In fact, from a price of $0.062 on Friday the 5th, CSPR has since seen a dump that brought it to a price of $0.053 at the time of writing.

The Casper Network is a proof-of-stake, layer 1 blockchain developed by Casper Labs, which provides solutions and applications for its corporate customers. The main network was launched on 31 March 2021 after two years of testing and continues to focus on security and scalability, which still limit the development of enterprise solutions.

CSPR’s negative share price performance last weekend comes shortly after the platform announced it was working on an artificial intelligence-based project: CSPR.AI.

​​https://twitter.com/CasperlabsCoin/status/1654540901358739456 ​​

Perhaps it is just coincidence, but the response from investors seems to have been less than positive.

Turning to Cardano (ADA), the seventh largest crypto by market cap seems to have suffered a price dump over the weekend.

Indeed, from almost $0.40 on Saturday, ADA’s price has plummeted between yesterday and today to $0.36 at the time of writing.

In fact, there was no real news on Cardano that could have affected its price performance.

On the contrary, looking at the charts of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), ADA seems to have followed the general trend of the major cryptos.

On the other hand, Cardano’s ‘third generation’ blockchain continues to pursue its goal of providing developers with a highly scalable and energy-efficient open-source smart contract platform.

These price dumps also affected Cardano’s signature DeFi business, which saw its TVL (total value locked) fall to $144 million from $155 million at the beginning of the month.

Finally, the DEX crypto of PancakeSwap (CAKE) also saw a price dump over the weekend. CAKE fell from $2.53 on Friday to $1.93 today.

Nevertheless, the decentralised crypto exchange based on the Binance Smart Chain (or BSC) participated in the excitement of the moment for PEPE’s Memecoin.

🐸 PEPEGA

🥞 The PEPE-ETH v3 Farm is live on ETH PancakeSwap

🧑‍🌾 PEPE-ETH Farm (1% fee tier) here: https://t.co/Vp9gupAbRj

❗$PEPE is a highly volatile token, please do your own research pic.twitter.com/oBmdBSTI4f

As far as the DeFi market is concerned, PancakeSwap has not yet managed to surpass Uniswap’s TVL, in fact it seems to be only halfway there.

At the time of writing, PancakeSwap’s TVL is $2.13 billion compared to Uniswap’s TVL of $4.08 billion.

In March last year, the two DEXs had a TVL difference of only $1 billion, but Uniswap seems to have made faster progress.

This past weekend seems to have marked a negative trend for most cryptos, starting with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) and the three just analysed, Casper (CSPR), Cardano (ADA) and PancakeSwap (CAKE).

However, looking at the price chart for the last month, the patterns are quite different, especially for the three cryptos.

In fact, while CAKE is highlighting its dump, ADA is drawing a jagged mountain and CSPR is drawing a total price pump.

Basically, this is what happened last month:

Graduated in Marketing and Communication, Stefania is an explorer of innovative opportunities. She started out as a Sales Assistant for e-commerce, and in 2016 she began to develop a passion for the digital world, initially in the Network Marketing sector, where she discovered and became passionate about the ideals behind Bitcoin and Blockchain technology, which lead her to work as a copywriter and translator for ICO projects and blogs, and organize introductory courses.

Alessandro Adami – 14 Aug 2023

Reporting the future.

The latest news about Bitcoin, ICO, trading, blockchain and fintech.

Stay updated on all the news concerning cryptocurrencies and the whole world of the blockchain

We use cookies to make sure you can have the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

source







