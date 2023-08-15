AT&T Adds Advanced AT&T Fiber Security Features – AT&T Newsroom









Having an “it won’t happen to me” attitude about online security doesn’t always work out. In fact – research shows it can happen to you. According to a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of AT&T, people report running into suspicious online websites or social media accounts 6.5 times a day1.

Seventy percent of people report feeling knowledgeable about cybersecurity, but only 39% report they knew suspicious websites can spread malware and viruses to their computer1. And despite how many times we’re told not to do it – 42% of people admit to using the same password across multiple logins and only ever take action when they receive alerts of suspicious activity1.

It’s clear that no matter how knowledgeable people are about cybersecurity threats (or think they are), there’s a greater need for tools and resources to be more proactive and one step ahead of potential threats. That’s why today we’re excited to introduce new Advanced Privacy & Protection Features for AT&T Fiber customers.

Our AT&T Fiber customers can already access AT&T ActiveArmorSM internet security features such as Malicious Site Blocking, which automatically defends you from at-risk sites likely to infect you with malware2, as well as Weak Password Detection, Connected Device Monitoring, and more – at no additional cost. But we’re not stopping there. Eligible AT&T Fiber customers can take advantage of the new Advanced Privacy & Protection Features via the Smart Home Manager app for a small monthly fee3.

Our new features take our already stellar security suite to the next level, keeping your security needs a top priority. These new features include:

Security has been a long-standing commitment here at AT&T, spanning more than a century and only intensifying as technology has evolved and people spend more time online. With this introduction of our Advanced Privacy & Protection Features, we remain committed to introducing new, industry-leading features designed to meet the ever-changing security needs of our customers.

1 Based on a survey conducted by OnePoll, commissioned by AT&T between April 28 and May 3, 2022 of 2,000 American consumers.

2 Customer can override blocking; no warnings will be given for overridden sites.

3 Requires latest gateway (BGW320). Security features must be enabled. May not protect against user-authorized access to home network and detect all compromises of leaks of your personal data.

4 VPN provided through latest gateway (BGW320). Devices must be connected to the home network via gateway in order to connect to VPN.

5 May not protect against user authorized access to home network.

6 Speeds over VPN are dependent upon the servers you select to connect to.

7 Source: AT&T Labs Outlook; 2021 & 2022 Analyst Day

8 Protects personal information inputted by the user.

9 May not detect all compromises or leaks of your personal data.

10 User can override blocking; no warning will be given for overridden sites or content.

