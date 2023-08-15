Terra Classic Price Predictions: Where Will the LUNC Crypto Go Next? – InvestorPlace









Heavy trading has LUNC rising today

Source: David Sandron / Shutterstock.com

Terra Classic ( LUNC-USD ) price predictions are a hot topic on Monday as the crypto continues to see positive movement.

Terra Classic went through a rough spot a few weeks back that saw a hard fork split Terra ( LUNA-USD ) off to a new crypto. That left Terra Classic running on the old blockchain and some traders are holding out hope for a revival.

Investors seem to be pushing for that with LUNC seeing heavy trading on Monday. As of this writing, the trading volume for LUNC is up 356.2% over the previous 24-hour period. That heavy trading is helping boost the price of Terra Classic today.

Let’s go over the latest price predictions for Terra Classic that traders will want to keep in mind below!

So how do those Terra Classic price predictions stack up? It’s not looking bad for the crypto considering it was trading for $0.0001073 as of this writing. It’s also worth noting that LUNC is up 10.2% over the previous 24-hour period as of Monday morning.

Crypto traders seeking more recent market news will want to stick around!

InvestorPlace offers up all of the latest crypto news you need to know about for Monday! Among that is a list of cryptos to consider, as well as the latest Cardano (ADA-USD) and stablecoin news. You can find all of that at the following links!

