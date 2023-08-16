Reacher Season 2 Streaming Release Date: When Is It Coming Out on Prime Video? – ComingSoon.net









By Vansh Mehra

The Reacher Season 2 Prime Video release date is right around the corner, and viewers are wondering when they can start streaming the series.

The action-packed season 1 featured Jack Reacher, who traveled to Margrave after being discharged from the Army. He got caught up in a murder mystery and used his specialized skills to help the local police in solving it. But with Prime Video announcing a second season soon after that, fans hope to watch it as soon as possible. Here’s when Reacher Season 2 is coming out on Prime Video.

The Reacher Season 2 Prime Video release date is in December 2023.

The exact release date is yet to be revealed by Prime Video. But in season two, the story of Jack Reacher will continue as he gets caught up in a web of unexplained deaths among members of his former military unit. He sets out on a mission to find the killers and exact his vengeance.

Alan Ritchson will return as Jack Reacher in Season 2. Along with him, the series stars Season 2 Robert Patrick, Serinda Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley, and Domenick Lombardozzi. Other actors involved are Luke Bilyk, Shaun Sipos, Andres Collantes, Al Sapienza, Edsson Morales, Dean McKenzie, Josh Blacker, Shannon Kook-Chun, and Ty Victor Olsson.

The Reacher Season 2 is available to watch via streaming on Prime Video on December 2023. Viewers will be able to stream it sometime in the month.

The following trailer of Prime Video’s upcoming projects has confirmed Reacher Season 2’s release window:

Viewers can stream Reacher Season 2 by signing up for a Prime Video account.

If you haven’t subscribed to Prime Video, then you could choose to pay either $14.99 a month or $139 a year in order to stream all the titles of the streaming service.

