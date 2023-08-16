AT&T Ranks #1 in Latest J.D. Power Study – AT&T









News Follows 5th Consecutive Win in Large Enterprise Segment in J.D. Power Business Wireline Customer Satisfaction Study

What’s the news? Nothing makes us prouder than to make our customers happy! They’re our #1 focus, and according to the latest J.D. Power study, it shows. AT&T clinched the top spot in customer satisfaction for large enterprise wireless service in the J.D. Power 2022 Business Wireless Customer Satisfaction Study for the second straight year. The study measures satisfaction in customer service, performance and reliability, offers and promotions, sales representatives and account executives, billing, and cost of service.

Today’s news follows our 5th consecutive win in the J.D. Power Business Wireline Satisfaction Study for large enterprise business in July.

Why it matters. Connectivity is the foundation for every business, and we’re laser-focused on providing it. Our ongoing investment in our 5G and fiber networks is evident. We have the most reliable 5G network1 in the country, and our fiber is enabling high-speed connections for millions of U.S business customer locations. The faster speed, low latency and massive connectivity from the AT&T 5G network is accelerating innovation for businesses — think smart hospitals and connected factories. Our fiber helps business customers achieve their fullest potential – they can sell more goods, reach more audiences, and work faster and smarter. Combined, our 5G and fiber pack a 1-2 punch.

But delivering fast, reliable and secure connectivity is only one part of the customer satisfaction equation. We know to truly win the hearts of our customers we must strive for excellence with every interaction. That means making it easy to work with us and serving customers faster and smarter. We’ve made significant investment in our customer service and operations to do just that. We’re helping our business customers move forward by:

What are people saying?

“Businesses today need to think and operate differently – including how they connect with customers, partners and employees. Connectivity is what we do best. Our 5G and fiber networks are innovation drivers for businesses, enabling them to adopt next-generation technologies like AI and IoT. But as important as the connections we provide is our commitment to deliver a customer-first approach every day.” – Rick Welday, EVP & GM for AT&T Enterprise Markets

1 Based on nationwide GWS drive test data. GWS conducts paid drive tests for AT&T and uses the data in its analysis. AT&T 5G requires compatible plan and device. 5G not available everywhere. Go to att.com/5Gforyou for details.

