Valorant Patch 6.11: Chamber Buff, Viper Nerf, Pearl Revamp, Weapon Changes, More – AFK Gaming









Cover-Credits:

VALORANT

Valorant is all set to drop its latest patch 6.11 on 9th June, towards the end of Episode Six, Act Three. There are a lot of changes and tweaks being made to agents, maps, weapons, and even some gameplay aspects. Apart from this, multiple bugs have also been fixed so that the game functions even more smoothly.

Chamber has been buffed so that he becomes a better lurker, Viper has been nerfed to create more downtime for the team playing around her utilities, coming to weapons both Shorty and Frenzy have also undergone changes, and Pearl’s B-Site has been revamped drastically.

Here are the complete patch notes and changes that will come along with Valorant Patch 6.11.



Agent Updates

Chamber

This agent had taken the back-seat ever since Patch 5.12, but to make him more significant and improve his lurking abilities, here are the changes introduced to him by Valorant.

Rendezvous (E)

Instant equip out of teleport.

Trademark (C)

Disable range increased from 4000 to 5000.

Trap arm speed reduced from 4s to 2s.

Tour De Force (X)

Firing rate increased by 15%

Viper

This agent has been nerfed slightly to create more explicit downtime when playing around her utility by increasing her fuel regeneration time.

Reduced regeneration per second 5% to 3.3%

Regenerate to max fuel once empty 20s to 30s

Breach

The warning visual for Rolling Thunder (X) has been updated to provide a clear edge of the ultimate’s area of effect.

Yoru

When hit by concussing abilities Fakeout (C) can be visually affected.

Omen

To increase player discernibility, the timing of From the Shadows (X) voiceover line has been slightly pushed forward.

Sova

The dynamics of how this agent’s cape works has been redone and smoothed out to not give away enemy position.

Map Updates

Pearl

The ‘B-Site’ of Pearl has been an issue for defenders to hold while also giving attackers strong post-plant positions. Here are all the changes introduced to this map.

The ‘B Ramp Screen’ has been adjusted and the cubby in front of it used by the attackers has been removed.

Valorant

The ‘B Site Screen’ has been elongated horizontally to create a larger pocket for the defenders. A stack of crates has also been added behind it.

Valorant

A small cubby has been added for defenders in ‘B Hall’.

Valorant

The pillar on ‘B Site’ has been broadened to provide a bit of room for defenders to work with.

Valorant

Weapon Updates

Shorty

To make purchasing and playing with this weapon a more thoughtful decision a slew of nerfs have hit the Shorty.

Reserve ammo adjusted from 10 to 6

Price adjusted from 150 to 300

Damage at no fall-off adjusted from 12 to 11

Damage at first step fall-off (7 meters) has been adjusted from 8 to 6

Frenzy

This has been a potent weapon at long range combat and it has been nerfed to change this behaviour.

Min spread increased from 0.45 to 0.65.

Spread curve has been adjusted. The maximum spread is now reached in five bullets instead of six.

Recoil pitch curve has been adjusted. The maximum recoil is now reached in five bullets instead of six. To compensate, the total recoil has been lowered.

Phantom and Vandal

To combat random firing and spamming of bullets, the ammo reserve of the two rifles have been reduced drastically.

Phantom reserve ammo reduced from 90 to 60

Vandal reserve ammo reduced from 75 to 50

Weapon accuracy on ropes

The weapon inaccuracy has been increased in mid to long-range combat across Ascenders and Ziplines.

Rifles inaccuracy increased from 0.8 to 1.3

Classic inaccuracy increased from 0.35 to 0.55

Frenzy inaccuracy increased from 0.35 0.52

Ghost inaccuracy increased from 0.35 to 0.6

Sheriff inaccuracy increased from 0.35 to 0.78

SMG inaccuracy increased from 0.3 to 0.65

Snipers and Shotguns inaccuracy remains unchanged

The weapon inaccuracy while walking and running on ropes has been increased to match the walking and running on ground.

Recoil and Adjustments

To punish run and gun, the vertical recoil has been increased for some weapons while firing on the run.

Phantom: 1.5 to 1.8

Spectre: 1.5 to 1.8

Vandal: 1.5 to 1.8

Frenzy: 1.25 to 1.5

Error Power

Error Power is a tool utilized in Valorant to reward accuracy by biasing shots toward the center of the crosshair.

The center biasing has been reduced in moving states, walking and running. This means that all shots fired while moving are now almost uniformly random. However, run and gun at close range still remains a possibility.

Bug Fixes

The bug regarding Killjoy’s utility not fading back into stealth when recovering from a disabled state has been fixed.

Shrouded Step (C) used by Omen will no longer be interrupted if the agent has been suppressed before teleporting.

Fixed an issue with Sage where Barrier Orb (C) when rated by 90 degrees, blocks the agent from placing the wall for 0.8 seconds. Now, Sage can place her wall immediately after rotating it by 90 degrees.

Fixed Ability HUD overlapping in the Shooting Range when switching Agents.

Fixed Kill Feed being out of order when one shot kills multiple players

Fixed a bug where party groups in your friend’s list would sometimes be put in the wrong section. They’ll now always appear in the online section

Fixed a bug where push-to-talk wasn’t working when the Buy screen was open. Now you can talk while you shop.

Gameplay Updates

The combat reports will now show ‘Allies Dazed’ in addition to ‘Enemies Dazed’ for concussing abilities.

Performance has been optimized in Observer Mode when frequently switching between agents using abilities.

The font system has been tidied up.

All the Valorant players are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Valorant’s Episode 6 which could tentatively release later this month on 27th June which will also be bringing some major changes to the game including a new Sentinel agent.



source







