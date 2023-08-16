NASA now targeting Nov. 14 for Artemis 1 moon launch – Space.com

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.
The highly anticipated Artemis 1 mission has a 69-minute launch window opening at 12:07 a.m. ET on Nov. 14.
NASA has set a new date for the next launch attempt of its Artemis 1 moon mission.
Artemis 1 will have a 69-minute launch window that opens at 12:07 a.m. EST (1707 GMT) on Nov. 14, during which it will attempt to send the Orion crew capsule to lunar orbit, NASA stated in an update today (Oct. 12).
The uncrewed mission will be the first test flight of NASA’s new 322-foot-tall (98 meters) Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket and the second-ever liftoff for Orion, which went to Earth orbit back in 2014.
Related: NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission: Live updates
More: 10 wild facts about the Artemis 1 moon mission
NASA has already made two attempts to launch Artemis 1, in late August and early September, which were scrubbed due to a rocket engine temperature issue and a fuel line leak, respectively.
Hurricane Ian then forced the Artemis 1 stack to be rolled back into the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida, scuppering chances of a late September launch. The impacts of the storm also ruled out a launch opportunity in October, leading NASA to target a window between Nov. 12 and Nov. 27.
The good news is that inspections and analyses over the last week have confirmed that minimal work is required to prepare the rocket and spacecraft to roll out once again to KSC’s Launch Pad 39B, NASA stated.
— NASA’s Artemis program of lunar exploration
— Artemis 1: Going back to the moon
— NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission explained in photos
NASA has also requested a pair of two-hour backup launch windows, for Nov. 16 at 1:04 a.m. EST (0604 GMT) and Nov. 19 at 1:45 a.m., EST (0645 GMT).
A launch on Nov. 14 would result in a mission duration of about 25.5 days, with an Orion splashdown in the Pacific Ocean occurring on Dec. 9 to wrap everything up.
Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or on Facebook.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Andrew is a freelance space journalist with a focus on reporting on China’s rapidly growing space sector. He began writing for Space.com in 2019 and writes for SpaceNews, IEEE Spectrum, National Geographic, Sky & Telescope, New Scientist and others. Andrew first caught the space bug when, as a youngster, he saw Voyager images of other worlds in our solar system for the first time. Away from space, Andrew enjoys trail running in the forests of Finland. You can follow him on Twitter @AJ_FI.
NASA test-fires rocket motors that will help launch samples off Mars (video)
Cosmonaut Alexander Viktorenko, who flew to Mir space station four times, dies at 76
‘Quantum superchemistry’ observed for the 1st time ever
By Jamie Carter
By Andrew Jones
By Jeff Spry
By Stefanie Waldek
By Robert Lea
By Sharmila Kuthunur
By Josh Dinner
By Charles Q. Choi
By Tereza Pultarova
By Robert Lea
By Robert Z. Pearlman
Space is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.
Home Latest News NASA now targeting Nov. 14 for Artemis 1 moon launch – Space.com