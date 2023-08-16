Apple Seeds Release Candidate Versions of iOS 16.6 and iPadOS … – MacRumors









Apple today seeded the release candidates (RCs) of upcoming iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after the release of the fifth betas. RCs precede a public launch and mark the final version of the software that will be provided to iPhone and iPad users.



Registered developers can opt in to the betas by opening up the Settings app, going to Software Update, tapping on the “Beta Updates” option and toggling on the iOS 16 Developer Beta. Note that an Apple ID associated with a developer account is required to download and install the beta.

According to Apple’s release notes for the update, iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 includes unspecified bug fixes and security improvements.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

A selection of macOS tips to make your Mac life a more effortless experience.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on July 24 released iOS 16.6, delivering a number of important bug and security fixes as work continues on the much larger iOS 17 update.

Next-generation version of iOS with overhauled communication apps, autocorrect improvements, a StandBy nightstand/desk mode, and more.

Lock Screen design overhaul, interactive widgets, Live Activities, Health app, and more.

Overhauled app designs, improvements for cyclists and hikers, new health insights, and more for Apple Watch.

Interactive desktop widgets, Web apps in Dock, Safari profiles, Game mode, and more.

15 hours ago by Joe Rossignol

6 days ago by Tim Hardwick

6 days ago by Tim Hardwick

6 days ago by Tim Hardwick

6 days ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source







