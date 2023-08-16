An Apple a Day: AT&T Makes Back-to-School Shopping Easy – AT&T Newsroom









What’s the news? Back-to-school is the second largest shopping event of the year, and nearly 60% of parents and 70% of college students find it to be stressful1. AT&T* is easing that anxiety with great deals for everyone, convenient shopping options, and a variety of tools to help you make informed decisions on the best devices and connectivity plans for your needs.

What’s at the top of this year’s tech shopping list? AT&T is offering the latest technology to keep students connected and learning wherever they are. Starting today, you can get:

Visit our back-to-school guide for this year’s full tech shopping list. Don’t forget about device protection, too. Starting July 15 until Aug. 31, we’re offering open enrollment for AT&T Protect Advantage4 – our device protection program. Enroll your student’s device to get coverage for loss, theft and damage, plus have access to technical support.

How do I know I’m picking the right device for my student? Whether you’re shopping at one of our 5,000+ retail stores or on att.com, our knowledgeable experts are there to advise parents and caregivers on device selection and the right plan to pair it with. On our website, one of our Live Virtual Experts can help you pick the perfect device and plan based on your students’ digital needs.

When you make your device selections, take advantage of our exclusive white glove delivery and expert set up service – AT&T Right To You – where available, which allows customers to choose when and where they want to receive their device5.You can also select a nearby AT&T store for convenient in-store or curbside pickup6.

What about America’s teachers? AT&T is committed to our superheroes in disguise. Teachers and their families get 25% off our best unlimited plans year-round7. And to help you enjoy your summer break, we have the iPhone 13 mini for $0 with an eligible trade-in8.

*About AT&T



We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

