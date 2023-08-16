Diablo 4 “keeps stuttering/lagging” issue on PC: How to stabilize FPS, performance fixes, and more – Sportskeeda









With Diablo 4’s early access beta period now live, fans of the franchise can finally try out everything that the pre-release version of the game has to offer. Unfortunately, some PC users seem to be running into performance issues with the title, as the RPG seems to be suffering from crashes, stuttering problems, and FPS drops every now and then.

This has significantly compromised the gameplay experience for many within the community, and what makes it even more annoying to deal with is the fact that there are no permanent solutions for the stuttering issue.

As it’s a pre-release build, Blizzard is likely to patch in a fix shortly, but until then, the community must make use of a few temporary workarounds.

Today’s guide will go over how you can potentially fix the stuttering and lag issues in Diablo 4 on PC.

As mentioned before, Diablo 4’s early access is on its beta version and is very likely to have more than one performance issue before Blizzard can fix them through patches.

For the time being, here are a few temporary workarounds that you can try out before the developers officially resolve the problem:

Diablo 4 is yet to be fully optimized for PC. Until that time, you might want to tone down some of the graphical settings that the game has on offer.

While your system might have the recommended (or better) hardware, it’s best to lower some of the settings, such as shadow quality and texture fidelity, to have a smoother gameplay experience during the early access beta.

Blizzard will likely be improving Diablo 4’s optimization over the next few months before the RPG’s official launch later this year. For now, it’s best to reduce or disable some of the graphically-intensive features.

Considering that Diablo 4 is slightly hardware-intensive, if you’re facing massive FPS drops and stuttering, then it’s likely that you may not have the required hardware to run the game.

Here’s what the game requires:

Minimum requirements

Recommended requirements

If your graphics drivers are outdated, you’re likely to face a lot of stuttering issues and FPS drops in any modern video game. For the best gaming experience, you must update them to the latest patch. To do so, you can make use of the Nvidia or AMD (depending on your card) desktop application.

Both of these apps will allow you to automatically check for the latest drivers for your specific cards and patch them in. If you wish to do it manually, you’ll need to head over to the Nvidia or AMD websites, search for your card, and manually download the latest update.

These stutters might be happening due to poor internet connectivity. If Diablo 4’s servers are working optimally, the issue could potentially be from your end. You can check your connection speed by performing any online speed test or a test on any packet loss website, which will show you how stable your connection is.

If your connection is still an issue, it’s likely that your VPN and proxy website usage is causing this problem. You can try disabling them before launching the game as they could potentially interfere with the Diablo 4 server connectivity.

