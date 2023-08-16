Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson may just rescue the MCU after all … – We Got This Covered

Our hype for the second half of 2023 just skyrocketed.
With Secret Invasion entering the home stretch, it’s time to start looking ahead to what Marvel Studios has to offer on Disney Plus for the remainder of the year, and it may have just significantly increased as a whole extra show we weren’t necessarily expecting this soon is apparently on its way. Meanwhile, things are looking up for The Marvels after early signs indicate we’re in for something very special this Fall. Last but not least, Deadpool 3 is all but confirmed not to bring back one particular OG Marvel icon.
We’re all prepared for two more Disney Plus to premiere before the year is out, in the form of Loki season two and Hawkeye spinoff Echo, but it seems an oft-overlooked effort from the streamer is set to join them. It looks like Marvel is gearing up to drop new episodes of miniseries I Am Groot later in 2023, which should delight Baby Groot lovers everywhere. That said, it should be noted James Gunn is not involved in season two at all, and considering he’s previously admitted he doesn’t consider the show to be canon to the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, I Am Groot‘s place in MCU continuity is getting shakier and shakier.
There’s been a lot of doomsaying about The Marvels ever since it was announced, mostly thanks to the obsessive hatred of Captain Marvel you’ll find in some scary corners of the internet, but in some encouraging news it’s possible that the Brie Larson sequel might be on track to seriously impress when it arrives this November. According to alleged intel, The Marvels test screenings went so well that it’s being declared one of the best-received movies with early audiences that Disney has released this year. Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani, it’s up to you three to end the MCU’s 2023 on a high.
At this point, it really seems like the cameo potential for Deadpool 3 is limitless, but actually there are some limits. In the face of growing rumors that Wesley Snipes could pop by to reprise his role as the original Blade, it’s been smartly pointed out that Snipes has bad blood with both Ryan Reynolds, who co-starred with Snipes on Blade: Trinity, and Halle Berry, who is believed to be returning as Storm. While Snipes’ Daywalker inspires a lot of fondness in Marvel fans of a certain age, all things considered, it’s probably best we wait for Mahershala Ali’s variant to make his long-awaited mark in the MCU.
As X-Men fans dare to say the two words that cost Fox over $130 million, don’t you dare go anywhere otherwise you might miss the latest from the Marvel multiverse.
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for a full decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. He can usually be found writing about anything Marvel or DC. And yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles'.
