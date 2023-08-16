OnePlus is set to launch its next premium phones shortly. The OnePlus 11 will make its debut in China on January 4, prior to a February 7 global launch event. Ahead of those dates, though, it appears a spec sheet for the phone has surfaced in the wild, revealing its essential details.
Shared by leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the OnePlus 11 is listed with a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120 Hz AMOLED. Importantly, however, it appears the OnePlus 11 will use an E4 panel. While that may not seem like much of an issue, E4 displays are two-year-old at this point, having debuted in 2021 and finding use on phones like the Mi 11 series, and even the OnePlus 9RT. 2022 flagships are mostly expected to use E6 displays, showing OnePlus’s cost-cutting measures with the OnePlus 11.
Moving on, the OnePlus 11 also looks set to sport a 50 MP IMX890 main camera, aided by 48 MP and 32 MP shooters, with a 16 MP selfie camera in front. Under the hood will be the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 RAM. Three memory configurations are listed: 12/256 GB, 16/256 GB, and 16/512 GB. Lastly, the phone will be powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 100W charging.
Buy the OnePlus 10T on Amazon.
Weibo
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones
Home Latest News OnePlus 11 spec sheet leaks online ahead of launch – Notebookcheck.net