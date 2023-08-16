Crypto Bulls Charge Ahead With Collateral Network’s (COLT), PancakeSwap (CAKE) and Ripple (XRP) Price Fall | – Bitcoinist









The cryptocurrency market has seen significant fluctuations in recent months, with many altcoins struggling to keep up with the bullish momentum. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at three major cryptocurrencies – PancakeSwap (CAKE), Ripple (XRP) and Collateral Network (COLT) – and examine their recent performances, in particular COLT which is in its presale phase currently with projected 3500% price gains.

Despite its growing popularity, PancakeSwap (CAKE) has faced several challenges in recent weeks. The upcoming release of the PancakeSwap (CAKE) latest version has generated hype among investors. However, the integration of PancakeSwap (CAKE) with SpaceIDProtocol at the end of March did not provide the expected PancakeSwap (CAKE) price action in favor of the bulls.

Moreover, at the time of writing, the price of PancakeSwap (CAKE) stands at $3.68, down over 50% on the yearly chart. Many experts predict that the PancakeSwap (CAKE) lackluster performance can be attributed to concerns over Binance’s regulatory status.

As one of the largest centralized exchanges in the world, Binance has been under scrutiny by regulators in several jurisdictions, which could lead to negative implications for PancakeSwap (CAKE), and other projects built on its network.

Ripple (XRP) is a cryptocurrency designed for cross-border payments and remittances. Unfortunately, Ripple (XRP) has been facing significant headwinds due to its ongoing legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In December 2020, Ripple Labs was sued by the SEC for allegedly carrying out unregistered security offerings through Ripple (XRP) sales amounting to $1.3 billion.

The announcement resulted in a significant decline in the value of Ripple (XRP), with the cryptocurrency plummeting over 60% in just a matter of days. In the ongoing legal dispute, Ripple (XRP) has faced a setback as the SEC won a significant ruling in May 2021.

The presiding Judge, Sarah Netburn, ordered Ripple (XRP) to disclose its internal Slack messages containing employee conversations regarding XRP sales. The ruling has the potential to serve as proof that Ripple (XRP) was aware that XRP was security, and did not register it accordingly. As a result, many experts believe that Ripple (XRP) may never be able to recover.

People seeking a loan can send their physical assets to Collateral Network (COLT), which mints fractionalised non-fungible tokens (NFTs) against them. Gold, silver, cars and real estate are some examples of assets that can be used as collateral. The valuation and authentication of assets are undertaken by the network’s artificial intelligence-supported process.

Lenders can purchase these asset-backed NFTs on Collateral Network (COLT) to fund loans for borrowers. While borrowers can obtain a loan on Collateral Network (COLT) at competitive interest rates, lenders can create a steady source of income.

Collateral Network (COLT) holders can apply for loans at low-interest rates, and get discounts on trading fees if they start lending. COLT token holders can also stake their tokens on the Collateral Network (COLT) liquidity pool, and yield a passive income.

The Collateral Network (COLT) platform will organize online auctions to sell distressed assets in case of any loan default. Auctions will be accessible to COLT holders. In addition, access to the prestigious VIP members club will be given only to presale Collateral Network (COLT) investors.

Currently, COLT tokens can be purchased at $0.014, while their initial price was $0.01. The market value of Collateral Network (COLT) has been projected to increase to $0.35 before the end of the presale phase. It is also the most opportune time to lock COLT tokens as their value is predicted to rise by 100x after going live on exchanges.

Overall, Collateral Network (COLT) is an exciting and innovative project that has the potential to revolutionize the crowdlending industry. With its focus on decentralization, accessibility and user-friendliness, it has already attracted a strong community of supporters and investors.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.

