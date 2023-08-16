Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) and NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Losing … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
XRP Price Dips Amid Ripple’s Legal Battle with SEC
What is ApeMax? The Ultimate Guide to the ApeMax Crypto Presale and New Meme Coin Sensation
How AI Mirrors Us!
Cyberconnect (CYBER) Coin Price Prediction and Guide: Expert Analysis of the Future of Crypto and Newcomer ApeMax
The 10 Most Influential CTO’s To Watch in 2023
The 10 Most Influential CISOs to Watch in 2023
The 10 Most Promising AI Solution Providers of 2023
The 10 Most Influential Analytics Leader to Watch in 2023
After a bullish marathon year in 2021, the crypto market began to stagger — losing momentum into the hands of the bears of 2022. Sadly, this cost many investors’ investments to plummet, with portfolios signaling reds in Q1 of this year. Coins like Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) and NEAR Protocol (NEAR) that showed promising potential are a few of the many that took a hit during the market crash.
While the market remains in a bear state, analysts and investors are hunting for new and rising cryptos to buy into early for profitable returns. According to reports, many investors have their eyes focused on new investment crypto, Flasko, as its solid fundamentals and real-world use case are helping it find an uptrend amidst a terrible year.
Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) has taken a disappointing nosedive from what it once was to a disastrous investment. From being one of the most sought-after cryptos to having investors flee, LUNC fell by over 100% from its all-time high of $119.18 to its lowest price of $0.00001675. Although it would seem like a low price to buy into at the time, the promise of Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) rising was almost unimaginable in the short term.
The good news for investors of this crypto that are HODLing is the 580% gain from $0.00008666 to $0.0005888 it received between August and September. However, since then, it has declined badly in the market — falling by 14.89% in the last seven days and 7.24% in the past 24 hours. Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) currently trades at $0.000246, and it doesn’t seem like it will be getting a surging pump soon.
Famous for its feasible solution to the problems plaguing older blockchain systems, NEAR Protocol (NEAR) offers faster transaction speed, better interoperability, and higher throughput. As a layer 1 blockchain, NEAR Protocol provides a host environment to developers looking to create dApps like non-fungible tokens (NFTs). While many coins suffered the fate of the bear market in January 2022, its native cryptocurrency, NEAR, saw lots of positive price action, bringing it to an all-time high of $20.42.
By Q2 2022, the bear market began to take its course for this cryptocurrency as its price value dipped below the $5 mark, trading at $2.90. Although NEAR Protocol (NEAR) saw some increase to $4.45 in September, it has declined below $3. Currently, NEAR Protocol (NEAR) trades at $2.916, falling by 9.73% in the past seven days and 3.16% in the last 24 hours. Investors are unsettled about the market loss and are on the move to buy into the fast-rising star crypto, Flasko.
Still, in its presale, Flasko is already the investment star for 2023. Flasko will be the world’s first alternative investment platform allowing its investors to invest in luxury wines, whiskeys, and champagnes worth over a trillion dollars. Each investment will result in an NFT being fractionalized. If an investor purchases the entire NFT, they have access to real-world assets that can be delivered straight to their destination.
Currently, Flasko second phase of its presales is on, and it is valued at $0.065, which is a 4× price jump from its initial $0.015 value. With a passed audit from Solid Proof and a claim to lock its liquidity for 33 years, investors are gaining confidence in this coin’s potential to provide high returns. Expert analysts analyzing its fundamentals and value suggest that this crypto will see a 4,000% price pump in 2023.
It is reasonable to say that in the long run, Flasko will turn out to be a future blue-chip cryptocurrency, currently at an excellent price point. We would advise getting in before it’s too late and watching this one rocket in the future.
Website: https://flasko.io
Presale: https://presale.flasko.io
Telegram: https://t.me/flaskoio
Twitter: https://twitter.com/flasko_io
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight are sponsored articles, written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. The readers are further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. We do not represent nor own any cryptocurrency, any complaints, abuse or concerns with regards to the information provided shall be immediately informed here.
Analytics Insight is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinions from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics companies across the globe.
Analytics Insight® is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinion from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics companies across the globe.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions, more information here.
Home Latest News Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) and NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Losing … – Analytics...