The iPhone X from an Android user's perspective – The Verge









By Vlad Savov

It’s been almost a year since the Google Pixel made me put down my iPhone and transformed me from a Google apps user on Apple hardware to a pure Google acolyte. In the grand tug of war between mobile religions, I’m now pulled in the direction of Android, and I can’t express much regret about it. But Apple has just made official its biggest redesign and rethink of the iPhone ever, and so I was definitely curious about the iPhone X and the future it paints for the Apple ecosystem. As it turns out, though, the iPhone X really isn’t a phone designed to draw me back in; it’s more customer service to existing iPhone users than an appeal to new ones.

The Android user hat isn’t the only one I wear, but here are my main iPhone X takeaways from the perspective of someone deeply immersed in the Android realm:

In summary, I’m glad the iPhone X exists, and I’m optimistic about it making positive waves in the wider smartphone market, but I am not myself attracted by it. That’s in part because of the pace of innovation among Android rivals, and in part because Apple is serving a demographic that I’m no longer squarely in the middle of. I have no problem with any of that, I think it’s the sign of a vibrant market that there’s choice and variety. But for now at least, I think I’ll skip the $999 glass iPhone and look forward instead to October 4th and Google’s next Pixels. The difference for me, as a yearlong Android devotee, is that an Apple event is fun and exciting just out of sheer tech enthusiasm, but a new Google product launch is thrilling because it has a high chance of being my next phone purchase.

/ Sign up for Verge Deals to get deals on products we’ve tested sent to your inbox daily.

The Verge is a vox media network

© 2023 Vox Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved

source







