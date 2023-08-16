New Apple Exclusive Reveals Radical iPhone 15 Upgrade Scrapped – Forbes









iPhone 15 Pro Max renders based on multiple leaks

Perhaps the most well-known leak about the iPhone 15 range was their surprising upgrade to all-new solid-state volume and action buttons. Well, not anymore.

According to a new blog post by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has been forced to scrap the feature due to “unresolved technical issues.” Kuo doesn’t elaborate on what these issues were but does reveal that a much more familiar iPhone 15 Pro design will be the end result:

Kuo states that the iPhone 15 Pro is currently at the EVT (Engineering Validation Test) development stage, so there is still time to modify the design, and it “should have a limited impact on the mass production schedule and shipments for Pro models.”

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max render showing the (now scrapped) solid-state volume button

The reception to this news is likely to be split. Personally speaking, I was excited to see how Apple would implement the solid-state buttons and how customizable they would be in software. Most notably, the Action button, which was going to replace the mute switch and was inspired by the Action button on the Apple Watch Ultra. The transition was also likely to have durability and water resistance benefits.

On the flip side, a lot of questions remained. Skeptics wondered how the buttons would work with cases, how natural the volume buttons would feel, and whether their flush profile would make them harder to operate with muscle memory. Reports of a new, dedicated chip just to operate the buttons (even when the phone was out of battery), also suggested that Apple may have over-engineered a solution to a problem nobody had.

Whether solid-state buttons return for the iPhone 16 range in 2024 remains to be seen. Either way, there is still plenty to get excited about for iPhone 15 Pro buyers, including a record-breaking design, next-generation A17 chip, and periscope (optical) zoom lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

As for those hoping the return to physical buttons will make Apple think twice about widely leaked price increases, I’d suggest that’s highly optimistic.

More on Forbes

source







