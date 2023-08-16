8 Best eReaders of 2023 – Reviewed









Updated April 27, 2023

With so many distractions that come from modern life, it can be hard to settle into reading online. Investing in an e-reader makes escaping into a book easier, letting you step away from the constant notifications that come with a smartphone or tablet.

Not only do they best e-readers hold, literally, thousands of books, they also provide a more focused reading experience. They’re also easy to hold, can be read in any lighting condition, and have outstanding battery life, going weeks between rechargings.

After weeks of research and months of testing, we found that the 11th-generation Amazon Kindle (2022) (available at Amazon for $119.99) is the best e-reader for most people. Our top pick is a compact, easy-to-use e-reader with a crisp, bright display that packs in most of the features of Amazon’s more expensive Kindle e-readers at a very agreeable low price.

If you prefer to steer clear of Amazon’s extensive ecosystem of pay-to-use and subscription content, we suggest taking Raktuken’s Kobo Libra 2 (available at Amazon) for a spin. In addition to being able to purchase ebooks and audiobooks through the company’s online store, the Libra 2 is second-to-none for the ease with which it can be used to gain access to electronic books from your local library and Pocket, Mozilla’s read-it-later service for web content.

The 11th-generation Kindle comes with so many desirable features, you’ll forget that it’s a base model device.

The 11th-Generation Amazon Kindle (2022) is the best e-reader for most people, offering most of the features of a Kindle Paperwhite for a lower price.

The 2022 Kindle is a joy to use—it’s small enough to slip into a purse or the back pocket of a pair of jeans and light enough to hold with one hand for hours at a time to read.

Text is crisp and legible at any of the numerous font sizes the Kindle supports, making it easy to avoid eyestrain. With four LEDs to light its e-ink display, the display was bright enough to be able to read in any lighting conditions. Compared to the Kindle Paperwhite, which has 17 LEDs, lighting was uneven.

We tested the 2022 Kindle with 16 GB of storage, which is the option we suggest for most people. That’s enough room to hold thousands of ebooks to read or dozens to listen to via a pair of Bluetooth earphones. You’ll find that menus, options, and most importantly, page turns are all incredibly responsive to the touch.

Also, the e-reader’s portal to the Kindle Store is easy to navigate. You’ll find millions of titles to read on the Kindle Store. Those looking for even more could consider a monthly subscription to Kindle Unlimited service.

The 2022 Kindle is not perfect, however. It’s not waterproof, and it doesn’t feature adjustable warm lighting.

Crisp, bright display

Responsive and easy to use

Compact and value-packed

Raised bezels

Not waterproof

No color temperature control

Boasting an incredible range of features, the Kobo Libra H2O is the best e-reader, for most people.

The Kobo Libra 2 has even front lighting with adjustable color temperature controls, which makes reading easy on the eyes. Its readability is enhanced by a large selection of fonts, font sizes, and weights.

Its physical buttons and touch interface make for easy navigation. A built-in accelerometer detects when you change the device’s orientation and adjusts the e-ink display accordingly. This makes using the e-reader with your left or right hand a pleasure.

The Kobo bookstore features millions of titles and offers an all-you-can-read monthly subscription service. Additionally, the OverDrive functionality makes it possible to borrow digital books and periodicals from your local library. Finally, there’s Pocket: a free-to-use read-it-later service that allows you to send articles and long-form content to peruse later. Click the extension and the content will be synced to your Kobo device in an e-reader-friendly format.

Unfortunately, the Libra 2’s excellent hardware and onboard services are taken out at the knees by its user interface. Important features are hidden away and not immediately easy to find.

Waterproof

Great display

Page-turn buttons

Lacklustre user interface

The 2021 Kindle Paperwhite offers a decadent, waterproof step-up from Amazon’s base model Kindle.

The 2021 Kindle Paperwhite is slightly larger and about an ounce heavier than its predecessor, but it’s still light enough to hold with one hand during a long reading session. Like the previous version, this updated Paperwhite is waterproof. With an IPX8 rating, the Paperwhite will continue to function even if it’s left in close to 7 feet of freshwater for up to an hour.

However, there are several improvements with the latest version that we love. It has a 6.8-inch e-ink display, a significant upgrade over previous models. During testing, text and grayscale images were crisp and side lighting was consistent because of 17 LEDs.

Charging has gotten faster, too, thanks to Amazon’s sunsetting of Micro USB in favor of a USB-C charging port. And, for the first time, it features adjustable warm light, which can help reduce eye strain and help to diminish the amount of blue light that you’re exposed to.

What hasn’t changed is that Paperwhite owners still have access to Amazon’s unrivaled collection of e-books, comics, newspapers, and periodicals, as well as Audible audiobooks and podcasts.

While the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (available at Amazon) has 32GB of storage and 10-Watt wireless Qi charging, we recommend the entry-level model for most people.

The 8GB or 16GB of storage that comes with it is more than enough space and wireless charging doesn’t seem worth the extra cost because the Paperwhite can go weeks between charging.

Waterproof

Unparalleled selection of content

Gorgeous display

Must pay a premium to remove ads

The Kobo Nia provides a very similar user experience as the Kobo Libra 2 at a more affordable price, but it isn’t waterproof and lacks the physical buttons and adjustable colored front lighting found with the Libra 2.

The Nia is one of the smallest and lightest e-readers around, but its 212-PPI e-ink display can’t match the text sharpness of other ebook readers we tested. That said, we could read on the Nia for an hour at a time without eye strain.

The Nia offers the same access to the Kobo Store book subscription service, Overdrive, and Pocket as the Libra 2, so it could be perfect for some readers.

Light, comfortable to hold

Provides paid and unpaid reading options

User-friendly interface

Not waterproof

Low display resolution

The size of the Kindle Scribe’s display makes it feels as if you’re reading a full-sized hardcover book. Its screen is sharp, and images look fantastic. It’s also possible to listen to audiobooks from Audible or side-load books using software like Calibre.

The Scribe is an e-reader first, with digital note-taking taking a back seat. Having scribbled on the scribe using Amazon’s Premium Pen, as well as compatible styluses from a number of other e-ink tablets, I found the writing experience to be adequate. Note can be read in any condition because of the display’s front lighting.

Thanks to a recent update, the Scribe now comes with a better selection of note-taking tools than when it was first released. It still only comes with a small number of page templates, but there are a number of new pen style options, which makes it easier to personalize your notes, along with a number of line thicknesses. Notes are organized in their own section, away from your Kindle content, and can be organized using folders and nested subfolders.

Jotting down notes in books, however, feels a little clunky. It’s not possible to simply write on the page of a Kindle book like you would in a paper volume. You have to choose a spot for the note, open a note-taking field and write your thoughts there. I’d have liked to have seen a system that allowed Scribe users a little more flexibility.

We were disappointed by the slow transfer of personal documents to the Scribe: It’s only possible to move PDFs to the device by sending them to the Scribe’s unique email address, or, using Amazon’s clunky Send to Kindle app on a PC or Mac. Documents are slow to show up, using either method. To consider this seriously as a productivity device, a less pokey transfer system is required.

Large, bright display

Speedy performance

Comfortable writing experience

Too large for some reading situations

Lacks water resistance

Note-taking experience merely adequate

The Kindle Oasis features a waterproof, aluminum body, with physical page turn buttons, a 7-inch glass display, and excellent lighting. Its form and features feel luxurious when compared to the dependable functionality of a Kindle Paperwhite. The Oasis’ wedge-like design and page-turn buttons make one-handed reading super easy.

The latest Oasis is slightly lighter and its battery life is a little longer than the previous model. More significant is the introduction of front lighting with varying color temperatures. Text on the e-ink display can be lit up with the traditional bright, blue spectrum light Kindle users are accustomed to or with warmer, yellow hues that proved easier on our eyes in testing.

Oasis’ 12 LEDs can automatically change illumination thanks to a built-in ambient light sensor, which makes this luxury buy feel all the more decadent. You won’t find better e-reader lighting anywhere. Additionally, if you love listening to podcasts and audiobooks, the Oasis allows users, via a pair of Bluetooth headphones or a wireless speaker, to listen to content from Audible.

The price of the Kindle Oasis is steep, almost twice as much as a current-generation Kindle Paperwhite. Given that the Paperwhite performs almost as well and comes packing many of the same features as the Oasis, it’s hard to recommend this device to anyone but the staunchest of ebook aficionados. And even then the Oasis is a tough sell— its Micro USB charging port makes it feel like a dinosaur.

Waterproof

Page-turn buttons

Well lit

Pricey

Due for a refresh

Micro USB charging

You’d be forgiven for mistaking the Kobo Sage for the Kobo Libra 2. Their design language is very similar. However, the Sage’s e-ink display is an inch larger and boasts adjustable color temperature front lighting.

Both the Sage and the Libra 2 come packing a pair of navigation buttons built into a large bezel, which makes using the buttons and holding either of the devices quite comfortable.

The Sage is waterproof and offers all of the reading features that the Libra 2 does. However, the Sage does a party trick that the Libra 2 can’t match: it can be used to create digital, handwritten notes and document annotations. Unfortunately, you’ll need to purchase a Kobo Stylus for that, which adds to the overall cost of ownership for the Sage.

Additionally, I was disappointed to note a considerable amount of input lag while writing notes or drawing on the Sage’s display. This, along with its lack of writing templates and the fact that its note-taking functionality is hidden away in a submenu, makes it difficult to recommend over the Libra 2, or Kobo’s more capable digital notepad, the Elipsa.

Bright, crisp display

Pocket and Overdrive access

Waterproof

Stylus sold separately

noticeable input lag

The Barnes & Noble Nook GlowLight 4, smaller and lighter than most of the devices in this guide, was crisp and easy to read under all lighting conditions, thanks to the device’s adjustable front lighting. That the lighting’s color temperature can be tweaked made reading a book on it all the more pleasant.

Despite its readability, it is aggravating that the GlowLight’s e-ink display is recessed under the device’s wide plastic bezel—something we’d expect from a last-generation device or a less expensive one. During testing, dust and small pieces of debris easily became wedged between the bezel and display. This large bezel does serve a purpose, however. You’ll find page-turn buttons embedded into both sides of it, making it a reasonable option for left or right-handed readers.

While the GlowLight 4 has a number of redeeming qualities if you own a large library of Barnes & Noble e-books, we don’t recommend this device for most people. For around the same price point, there are a number of other more capable e-readers out there, the Kindle Paperwhite among them.

Unlike the Paperwhite or some of the e-readers Kobo offers, the GlowLight 4 isn’t waterproof. Nor does it provide access to the extensive collection of books and periodicals that Amazon and Kobo devices offer. And even if a significant portion of your electronic book library consists of side-loaded files stored on your computer, the GlowLight 4 is still less than ideal, as it only supports two file types: PDFs and EPUB.

We spent weeks using each e-reader in this roundup in order to get a feel for how they performed.

I’m Séamus Bellamy, a senior editor for Reviewed’s electronics team. I’m a voracious reader who doesn’t have space in my home for more than a handful of paperbacks. Over the past five years, I’ve relied on e-readers to satisfy my passion for reading.

The best way to test an e-reader is by reading—a lot. I spent several weeks with each device, using them to PDF files, trashy mystery masterpieces published in a number of e-book file types, digital comic books, and image files,in an attempt to get a feel for how each one performed. I also noted the amount of content that could be accessed by each e-reader.

I paid attention to the quality of text displayed on its screen, its refresh rate (how often the device erases the artifacts left on its display from the previous pages you’ve perused), and the effectiveness of its front lighting. I noted how responsive its user interface was.

A good e-reader should have a large enough screen for easy readability, but be compact enough to slip into your bag without having to shuffle things around. For that, you’ll want something around 5 to 6.8 inches max, but if you’re looking for a big device to read on from home, a larger screen is a great option.

If you plan on reading poolside or at the beach, you should consider a waterproof e-reader. When shopping for a waterproof e-reader, look for one with an IPX8 water resistance rating, which means it can be submerged in up to 2 meters (about 6.5 feet) of freshwater for an hour at a time. It should be noted that being waterproof doesn’t mean your e-reader is corrosion-proof, so you should still take care when close to water.

Unlike smartphones, e-readers should typically last at least a couple weeks on a single charge, but ideally more. Nearly all of the e-readers we tested have weeks of battery life.

Many e-readers support a wide variety of file formats, but the most crucial are ePub for general purpose, .mobi or .AZW3 for Kindle devices, as well as .txt and .pdf for other general files.

Outside of those, any other file formats supported may come in handy, but they also may not depending on what you plan to do with your device.

Séamus Bellamy

Senior Editor: Tablets & Wearables

Séamus Bellamy is a senior editor on Reviewed’s Electronics Team. Before coming to Reviewed, his work was featured in The New York Times, The Globe & Mail, BBC World, Macworld and Maximum PC.

Our team is here for one purpose: to help you buy the best stuff and love what you own. Our writers, editors, and lab technicians obsess over the products we cover to make sure you’re confident and satisfied. Have a different opinion about something we recommend? Email us and we’ll compare notes.

©2023 Reviewed, a division of Gannett Satellite Information Network LLC.

