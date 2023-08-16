Tether (USDT) expands into Argentina, Tradecurve is bringing … – Crypto News Flash









Shoppers visiting the Central Market of Buenos Aires can now pay for their groceries with Tether (USDT) thanks to a partnership with KriptonMarket. The Central Market sells over 106,000 tonnes of fresh fruit and vegetables each month, and the stablecoin Tether (USDT) will become a vital part of this thriving local economy.



Grassroots adoption like this example will drive growth in the next bull run, and analysts consistently favor decentralized products due to their global markets. A prime example is Tradecurve, a new trading platform bringing free and unfettered access to global financial markets that is expected to see staggering growth in 2023 and beyond.



Tradecurve’s mission is trading without borders. This new high-performance trading platform eradicates high commissions and centralized custodians, replacing them with transparent on-chain pricing and self-custody. With no KYC requirement, Tradecurve allows global participants open access to trade on financial markets; Tradecurve brings trading to the world.



Millions of retail clients cannot access advanced derivatives products or even any leveraged trading services due to the poorly thought-out regulations from their governments. This is no longer a problem with Tradecurve. All traders need is crypto to collateralize and an email address, and then they can begin trading freely.



Tradecurve leverages a unique hybrid infrastructure, and the platform delivers the experience of trading on a centralized service with an order book and institutional-level liquidity but remains fully decentralized.



With perks for $TCRV holders, including access to backtested artificial intelligence (AI) trading algorithms and even an educational trading university in the Metaverse, Tradecurve expands and builds beyond the current paradigm of what a trading platform is.



Tradecurve provides access to commodities, stocks, cryptos, and forex all from a single platform, and with all traders able to access 500:1 leverage, it is no surprise that analysts expect this platform to proliferate rapidly. They expect 100,000 users within three months of launch and a 50X for $TCRV presale participants before the presale closes.



Tether (USDT) has been helping residents of Argentina tackle inflation which has risen above 100%. With a monthly inflation rate in the high single digits, Tether (USDT) has provided a lifeline for small businesses. Tether (USDT) allows residents to preserve their wealth, shielding their savings from the rampant inflation of the Argentinian Peso.



Tether (USDT) has increasingly been adopted as a savings vehicle and a medium of exchange, as displayed by its adoption in the Central Market. While Tether (USDT) provides financial security for Argentinians, the issuer Tether (USDT) has also been diversifying its holding into Bitcoin (BTC), providing an overall uplift for crypto markets.



Tether (USDT) continues to solidify its role as the dominant stablecoin, and as USDC’s market share falls, the majority of this capital flows into Tether (USDT).

Its expansion into Argentina has been a resounding success, and as adoption grows, so will crypto’s overall market cap. Analysts expect platforms with global audiences and solid fundamentals like Tradecurve to dominate in the coming bull market.

