PancakeSwap v3 Now Live on BNB Chain, Ethereum – BSC NEWS









PancakeSwap v3 promises lower fees, greater earnings and more new features on BNB Chain and Ethereum.

The dominant Decentralized Exchange (DEX) on BNB Chain has undergone a major upgrade, as PancakeSwap v3 is now live on BNB Chain and Ethereum.

The anticipated #PancakeSwapv3 is now LIVE on both BNB Chain and Ethereum!

Upgrade offers:

Lowest fees in the industry

Increased fee earnings for liquidity providers

New tools for seamless user experience

Read more : https://t.co/l7GQVxqVC3 pic.twitter.com/5G9TnFzxOb

PancakeSwap v3 incorporates the concept of concentrated liquidity pioneered by Uniswap v3. The license against forking Uniswap v3 expired April 1, meaning protocols are now free to use that code.

In a blog post, PancakeSwap focused on highlights of the v3 upgrade, including much lower trading fees compared to v2, “many times more fee earnings” for liquidity providers and much higher capital efficiency.

V3 has four separate trading fee tiers – 0.01%, 0.05%, 0.25% and 1% – compared to v2’s flat rate of 0.25%. That means traders will save on fees on the most popular and most liquid trading pairs.

Features that will be unveiled soon include native limit orders, a VIP trading rewards program, and automatic position managing.

With the upgrade, PancakeSwap also unveiled new v3 farms, starting with popular pairs including $ETH, $CAKE, $USDC and $USDT.

Keep the surprises coming!

#PancakeSwapV3 just rolled out V3 Farms, where emissions will gradually transition to V3 for selected pairs.

More farms will soon join the migration list, so get ready to reap the rewards of your work!

The DEX also posted a guide on how to migrate to v3 LPs and farms.

Are you ready for #PancakeSwapv3 era?

Here is a 3-mins v3 migration guide & Q&A for you to follow!

v3 Farms is coming around 18:00 UTC

You can now migrate, stake in v3 Farms, start earning CAKE rewards once CAKE emissions start!

Details: https://t.co/l1P9tvfsX1 pic.twitter.com/WmLHrIRxgW

During the first day, PancakeSwap v3 attracted some $83 million in Total Value Locked on BNB Chain and $4 million Ethereum, according to DefiLlama, which identifies the protocol as a fork of Uniswap v3.

While PancakeSwap has had a slow go at penetrating the Ethereum market so far, the TVL of PancakeSwap v3 on BNB Chain already dwarfs the TVL of Uniswap v3 on BNB Chain, at $11 million.

PancakeSwap is also the top DEX on Aptos but has not rolled out v3 on that chain.

PancakeSwap is a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) built on BNB Chain. It offers users various features such as Liquidity Pools (LPs), swapping, yield farming, Syrup Pools, an Automated Market Maker, Initial Farm Offerings (IFOs), an NFT profile system, and other tools.

In addition, the protocol helps users make the most out of their crypto assets by trading, earning through yield farming, and winning via lottery, prediction, and NFT collectibles. With the highest trading volumes in the market, PancakeSwap is the leading DEX on BNB Chain.

Website | Twitter | Medium | GitHub

Linera, a blockchain that provides scalability using a technology called Microchains, has raised an additional $6 million in VC funding, bringing its total to $12 million

On August 16, Linera, a highly scalable layer-1 blockchain project, announced the completion of a $6 million raise, led by Borderless Capital, which included well-known investors such as a16z, ArkStream Capital, Tribe, GSR, and MH Ventures. The close of this funding brings Linera’s total seed funding up to $12 million.

Linera’s first round was raised in 2022 and was led by a16z Crypto, who also participated in this most recent round, with a follow-on investment.

Theis new capital injection will enable Linera to:

Linera began in 2021 and its founder, Mathieu Baudet, not only holds a PhD in Security Protocols, but also gained experience as an infrastructure engineer at Meta. Baudet was a researcher for Meta’s shuttered Libra/Novi blockchain initiatives and worked on a protocol called FastPay, which served as the basis for what Linera has become.

Linera is itself a layer-1 blockchain network designed to scale horizontally using a technology they have developed called ‘Microchains’. According to the team, microchains are “lightweight chains that operate parallel within a common set of validators. The Linera system scales by adding chains, not by increasing the size or the production rate of blocks”.

Announced in tandem with the investment round, comes the launch of Linera’s SDK, now available for testing. Developers should now be able to both prototype and locally test applications to be hosted on the Linera blockchain.

