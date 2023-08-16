Tamadoge is poised to wipe out Dogecoin price gains as crypto … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
With a current value of around $0.086706, it seems that the tough days are behind Dogecoin (DOGE), and investors can relax, as it is predicted that this meme coin could continue to see a slight increase in value in the future. However, when it comes to meme coins, DOGE is certainly not the top choice at the moment. What it lacks for DOGE to succeed in positioning itself as the best meme coin, is certainly utility! On the other hand, Tamadoge (TAMA), a utility meme coin whose price will explode thanks to the new top-tier listing and wipe out Dogecoin price gains, and Love Hate Inu (LHINU), the most viral vote-2-earn meme coin have all that it takes for success!
One of the most popular meme coins, thanks to the positive events on the crypto market and the “intervention” of Elon Musk, who changed the well-known Dogecoin logo and thus further increased the hype, achieved a slight increase compared to last week’s lows and managed to rise to $0.086706.
Predictions indeed indicate that Dogecoin could achieve short-term growth and reach $0.10, but crypto experts still advise investing in some other, more useful meme coin with greater chances for exponential gains.
The first among such coins is certainly Tamadoge (TAMA), a coin which, considering its development so far but also the latest announced top-tier exchange listing at the end of the month, is poised to wipe out Dogecoin price gains and achieve much higher growth in value!
>>>Buy Tamadoge Now<<<
One of last year’s most successful crypto presales, huge user interest even after the end of the presale, listings on the most respectable crypto exchanges, fine development even during the difficult circumstances that befell the crypto market… All this refers to Tamadoge (TAMA), a meme coin that managed to deliver to its users everything it promised, and even more!
The most important thing for all TAMA investors is certainly the fact that this meme coin managed to increase its value by 69% since last week! That growth will most certainly continue in the coming period, considering that it was announced that TAMA will be listed on a top-tier exchange from April 27th! We have to guess which exchange it will be, or wait until April 24th when the name of the exchange will be announced, but one thing is certain: an increase in liquidity for this meme coin is inevitable.
>>>Buy Tamadoge Now<<<
According to experts, this new listing that awaits us is one of the most important factors that will contribute to the fact that in the future TAMA will achieve a growth of as much as 234% and that with such a development of the situation, it will completely suppress the competition!
Given this predicted price explosion, TAMA will most certainly surpass Dogecoin, but that’s not the only reason you should step into Tamaverse, because Tamadoge has been exceeding user expectations and offering amazing things since day one.
>>>Buy Tamadoge Now<<<
Until now, Tamadoge has pleased users with the launch of five phenomenal arcade games, and what users are eagerly waiting for, and which will certainly contribute to the further growth of the popularity of this meme coin, is the Mobile App which is already in the building stages!
It remains to wait for April 24th and see which top-tier exchange will list TAMA, to have fun playing Tamadoge arcade games, and wait for the launch of the Tamadoge Mobile App. And in the meantime, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to take a look at the best vote-2-earn meme coin that breaks all presale records: Love Hate Inu (LHINU)!
>>>Buy Love Hate Inu Now<<<
Speaking of meme coins, we would simply have to mention the most popular and viral vote-2-earn meme coin, Love Hate Inu (LHINU), which “set the social networks on fire”, and is increasing its presale success day by day!
The Love Hate Inu voting platform based its success on a simple and brilliant idea, to allow users to vote in an interesting way (by showing Love or Hate towards a specific topic or personality), and to be rewarded for that activity! This idea was instantly recognized by users, so in record time, the Love Hate Inu platform managed to raise almost $5 million from the beginning of the presale!
>>>Buy Love Hate Inu Now<<<
To thank users for their trust, the Love Hate Inu platform recently announced the Love-Hate Andrew Tate $10K Competition, where users will be able to vote whether they Love or Hate this celebrity, and in this way gain the opportunity to win a phenomenal prize of $10K! This competition is free-2-enter, but if you want to participate in other Love Hate Inu voting polls, and invest in the native LHINU coin, which is predicted to have huge gains after the presale is completed, now is the ideal time to buy! At the moment, you can buy LHINU at a presale price of only 0.000115 USDT, but keep in mind that the price will increase very quickly! Don’t miss your chance to grab “Dogecoin Destroyer” at the best price!
>>>Buy Love Hate Inu Now<<<
Dogecoin managed to achieve a slight increase in value, but not enough for users to decide to invest in it. On the other hand, there is an increasing number of those who invest in two other amazing meme coins: Tamadoge (TAMA), which will achieve even greater value growth after the new top-tier listing, and Love Hate Inu (LHINU), a viral vote-2-earn meme coin that achieves fantastic presale results! By all accounts, the wisest thing would be to put Dogecoin “on hold” and opt for one of these two much more successful meme coins!
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight are sponsored articles, written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. The readers are further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. We do not represent nor own any cryptocurrency, any complaints, abuse or concerns with regards to the information provided shall be immediately informed here.
