HBO Max Schedule April 24-30: New TV & Movies – ComingSoon.net









By Tudor Leonte

A drama series is topping the HBO Max schedule for April 24-30.

On Thursday, April 27, the streaming service will debut the first three installments of Love & Death. The upcoming seven-episode HBO Max original limited series is led by MCU star Elizabeth Olsen, who’s portraying suburban housewife-turned-axe-murderer Candy Montgomery. The drama series is written by David E. Kelley and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter (Mad Men). The cast includes Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit, Krysten Ritter, Tom Pelphrey, Keir Gilchrist, and Elizabeth Marvel.

“Love & Death tells the true story of Candy and Pat Montgomery and Betty and Allan Gore – two churchgoing couples enjoying their smalltown Texas life… until an extramarital affair leads somebody to pick up an axe.”

Kelley executive produced Love & Death through his David E. Kelly Productions banner. The list of executive producers includes Glatter, Nicole Kidman, and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Scott Brown and Megan Creydt through Texas Monthly, Matthew Tinker, Michael Klick, and Helen Verno. Lionsgate will produce the limited series.

Check out more streaming release schedules below:

When I’m not feasting my eyes on the Lord of the Rings trilogy, I’m probably watching some MMA fights. Dreaming of the United States. Sic Parvis Magna.

Share article

source







