How to Use WhatsApp on an iPad – Alphr

There is still no official WhatsApp application available in the App Store that will work on iPads. However, you can still use the network through the web interface. If you’re not familiar with this online platform, don’t worry. We’ve created for you an easy step-by-step guide that will help you get it all set up in a few minutes.

WhatsApp users who already use the app on their computer will find the guide below very familiar, as the platform used for iPad is the same. As mentioned, there is still no app available for iPad, meaning that the only way to use it is through an internet browser.

The guide below will help you sync your WhatsApp account on your iPad with the latest iPadOS. With versions prior to iPadOS 12, you’ll have to take some extra steps. Here’s what you need to do:

And just like that, you’ll be able to start using WhatsApp on your iPad. You can create a shortcut to the app on your home screen to access WhatsApp quickly in the future. Here’s how to do it:

Now you’ll have a WhatsApp icon on your home screen that will immediately take you to the web version of the app.

If you use WhatsApp Business, the process will be the same. For those who haven’t heard of WhatsApp Business, it’s the version of the app that has become a hit between small businesses and start-ups. It allows you to create a whole profile with your business information, create a catalog, and automatic responses, among other features.

The first time you sync your WhatsApp account, it may take a while for all the messages to load, it will depend on your Internet connection and the number of messages you have on the app. The best part is, your account will remain connected until you decide to log out.

While we wholeheartedly encourage using official sources of apps and programs, there might be some users who aren’t fans of the WhatsApp Web version and prefer to have an app installed. For those users, there are third-party applications available in the App Store that are worth trying. Some of the most popular are Messenger for WhatsApp, Whats Web App, and Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad.

In comparison, the WhatsApp web interface does not require the installation of external apps, which may feel that compromise the safety of our devices or the information we share. Remember WhatsApp uses end-to-end encryption technology which guarantees the privacy of the messages and files we share with any other WhatsApp user.

Most of these apps are available for free but keep in mind that they may not use the same technology to guarantee the safety of your messages. Review them carefully before downloading any third-party software.

As explained in the guide above, using WhatsApp on an iPad is only possible by scanning the QR code displayed on the WhatsApp Web main page. For that reason, it’s not possible to access your WhatsApp account on your iPad unless you have an active account on your phone. This may change once an official app is launched, but we will have to wait to see what WhatsApp has in store for future updates.

With the online version of the app, once the synchronization has been finalized, you won’t need to rely on your phone to use it. However, it’ll have to stay connected to Wi-Fi. Otherwise, you’ll lose the connection on your iPad and won’t sync your messages properly.

Using WhatsApp on your iPad will allow you to send and receive messages, exchange media files, and even send voice notes. However, there are some limitations, similar to when you use WhatsApp from your computer. The most important is that you won’t be able to make calls.

Another important limitation is the network speed. You may notice a little tardiness in the reception of messages and the general navigation through the network. Considering this is not an application, it’s completely normal. If you like fast response navigation, you’ll have to keep using your phone for the time being.

With a steady Wi-Fi connection, WhatsApp Web can be set to reliably forward notifications and calls. This allows you to work from a larger screen and without switching devices during projects.

If you’ve been wondering about using WhatsApp on your iPad, we hope this guide was useful for you. Remember there might be some limitations regarding what you can and can’t do, but the main WhatsApp features will be available and work perfectly. With the more recent introduction of a PC app, WhatsApp might release an iPad-compatible app soon.

Leave us a comment below telling us all about your experience using WhatsApp on your iPad.

