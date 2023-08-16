MrBeast teases “biggest project yet” after meeting PewDiePie – Dexerto









Trending streaming, TV, Movies and pop culture news, features and more

YouTube star MrBeast claims he’s working on his “biggest project yet” after posting a photo of himself with fellow internet celebrity PewDiePie, sparking rumors of a possible collaboration.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is dangling a proverbial carrot in front of his audience’s faces after posing with PewDiepie in a pic that went viral.

Ever since then, viewers have been exceedingly curious if there’s an upcoming collaboration between the two internet stars, who have openly supported each other over the years — even after MrBeast overtook PewDiePie’s record-breaking subscriber count in 2022.

For a while, all was silent from MrBeast… but he finally addressed the speculation in a series of tweets the very next day, saying that he’s got something big up his sleeve.

A post shared by MrBeast (@mrbeast)

First, Donaldson addressed the attention his recent Instagram posts have gotten, saying he’s been uploading photos from his travels and was surprised at fans’ reactions to the pics.

“I started throwing up random photos whenever I travel on Instagram and I can’t believe how many likes they get,” he wrote. “Why do so many people care about my life?”

I started throwing up random photos whenever I travel on instagram and I can’t believe how many likes they get.. Why do so many people care about my life 😂 pic.twitter.com/hO1RgDt4Qi

At the time of writing, MrBeast’s post with PewDiePie has accrued over 4 million likes since being posted just yesterday.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

That’s not all; MrBeast also teased that he has a major project in the works, saying it’s his “biggest” video yet.

“By the way, I appreciate all of you and I promise to make good use of all this attention I’m getting,” he continued. “Haven’t uploaded in a bit because I’ve been working on my biggest project yet. [My] next video will blow your minds.”

Btw I appreciate all of you and I promise to make good use of all this attention I’m getting. Havnt uploaded in a bit because I’ve been working on my biggest project yet, next video will blow you minds ❤️

Although it’s still unclear if MrBeast and PewDiePie have actually collaborated on an upcoming video together, fans are all but convinced that we’ll finally see a long-awaited joint project from these two internet stars after their collective years of dominating YouTube’s subscriber counts.

For now, PewDiePie is gearing up to be a father after announcing his wife, Marzia’s, pregnancy in February.

source







