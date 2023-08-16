Amazon devices Mother's Day sale 2023: Echo, Kindle, more – Mashable

Through May 15, Amazon is having a major sale on your favorite devices for up to 50% off. Shop our favorites here.
BEST ECHO DOT DEAL: The Echo Dot (5th Gen) provides immersive sound in a small package — $29.99
$49.99 (save 40%)
BEST KINDLE DEAL: The Kindle Paperwhite (8GB) has a glare-free display for easy reading in bright sunlight — $109.99
$139.99 (save 21%)
BEST TABLET DEAL: The Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet is super responsive, letting you multitask between work and play with ease — $69.99
$99.99 (save 30%)
Forgot to buy Mom a gift for Mother’s Day? No worries, you still have time. Grab her an Echo, Kindle, or other Amazon device for up to 50% off ahead of Mom’s Day at Amazon. Thanks to Prime’s fast shipping, it should arrive by or before May 14.
The Echo Dot (5th gen) has never sounded better, thanks to updated vocals and vibrant bass, and it syncs with other Echo speakers and Fire TVs to create a surround-sound experience. It also gives you access to a number of streaming platforms — including Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify — so you can play pretty much anything your heart desires.
With 8GB of storage, you can store tons of books on the Kindle Paperwhite. It comes with a 6.8-inch display and thinner borders, adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and faster page turns when compared to the previous generation. The 300 ppi glare-free display reads like real paper — even in bright sunlight.
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet offers everything you’d expect from a midrange tablet at a great price. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, as well as a front-facing and rear-facing camera, so you can use it for all those Zoom calls and long-distance family chats. It supports wireless charging and can help you control all your Alexa-enabled devices.
Echo Show 15 — $214.98
$279.98 (save 23%)
Amazon Smart Plug — $19.99
$24.99 (save 20%)
Echo Auto (2nd Gen) — $39.99
$54.99 (save 27%)
Echo Dot (4th Gen) — $69.99
$99.99 (save 30%)
Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet — $149.99
$179.99 (save 17%)
Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch — $599.99
$759.99 (save 21%)
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite — $19.99
$29.99 (save 33%)
Kindle Kids (2022 Release) — $79.99
$119.99 (save 33%)
Kindle Scribe — $349.99
$419.99 (save 17%)
Amazon Smart Thermostat — $63.99
$79.99 (save 20%)
