Roblox Reports November 2022 Key Metrics – Yahoo Finance









SAN MATEO, Calif., December 15, 2022–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, today released certain key metrics for the month of November 2022.

November 2022 Metrics

Daily active users (DAUs) were 56.7 million, up 15% year-over-year.

Hours engaged were 3.9 billion, up 10% year-over-year.

Estimated revenue was between $190 million and $193 million, up 1% – 3% year-over year.

Estimated bookings were between $222 million and $225 million, up 5% – 7% year-over-year1.

Estimated average bookings per daily active user (ABPDAU) were between $3.92 and $3.97, down 7% – 9% year-over-year1.

1 The strengthening of the US Dollar against the Euro, British Pound, and other foreign currencies during 2022 has had an adverse impact on bookings. We estimate that the impact of foreign currency fluctuations led to a reduction of approximately 4-5% in the year-over-year growth rate for November bookings. On a constant currency basis, we estimate bookings growth would have been 10%-12% year-over-year and ABPDAU would have been down 3-5% year-over-year. Constant currency is calculated by converting our current period financial results into U.S. dollars using the comparative prior period’s monthly exchange rates for our non-USD currencies

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The estimated November 2022 Key Metrics are forward-looking statements and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements or from Company expectations due to a number of factors, including but not limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause our views to change and all monthly Key Metrics are subject to normal quarter end review and potential adjustments. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results and quarterly performance may materially differ from aggregation of the monthly Key Metrics for each month within the quarter.

About Roblox

Roblox’s mission is to connect a billion people with optimism and civility. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of millions of creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

ROBLOX and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. © 2022 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005206/en/

Contacts

Stefanie Notaney

Roblox Corporate Communications

press@roblox.com

