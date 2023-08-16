Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan season 4, episode 5 recap: Wukong – Show Snob









Jack Ryan — Photo credit: Jonny Cournoyer/Amazon Studios

In the thrilling season 4 episode 5 of Jack Ryan, the stakes are higher than ever as our heroes face dangerous challenges and unexpected betrayals. As the episode unfolds, secrets are revealed, alliances are tested, and a cliffhanger ending leaves viewers eagerly anticipating what comes next.

Join us as we delve into the action-packed events of “Wukong”.

The episode unfolds as a tense call from Zeyara to Marquez sets the pace, demanding an accelerated shipment delivery to the US border. Ryan, November, and Chavez arrive in Myanmar with a plan to infiltrate Chao’s vault.

Meanwhile, Cathy arrives in Myanmar with her WHO files and is taken by Zeyara to a refugee camp. November successfully catches Chao’s attention by posing as a gambler, and a meeting is arranged.

At the same time, Patrick, the CIA analyst working with Greer, reveals Tuttle’s identity after analyzing the blood on the recovered knife. It is revealed that Zeyara used to be a resident of the refugee camp she showed Cathy.

Dr. Tun arrives at Chao’s house to investigate whether Bennu was actually sick. Chao explains the workings of the mass triggers.

Chao wants to destroy these dangerous weapons to protect his family, as he plans to exit the dangerous game. He provides instructions and a keycard to access the casino’s safe, which holds more triggers.

Greer calls his son to accompany him to Tuttle, hoping to mend their relationship along the way. Chavez and November receive an artillery van from Chao, while Ryan is informed by Chao that Cathy is being used as bait by Zeyara.

Chao warns Ryan not to pick up Zeyara’s call, as it could endanger them. Cathy is imprisoned in an old British prison.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tun senses Chao’s betrayal and becomes violent. He kills Bennu’s pediatrician and heads towards Chao.

The trio reaches the casino to execute their plan. Chao informs Zeyara about their arrival, but it’s all part of their strategy.

Jack becomes the bait, and Chao pretends to be threatened by his presence, attempting to apprehend him. November disables the security systems with explosives, giving Chavez a 30-second window to enter the vault.

Ryan maneuvers past the cash desk, taking advantage of the relatively secure area. Inside the vault, Jack video calls Zeyara, holding Chao at gunpoint.

He offers Cathy’s release in exchange for not destroying the triggers. November blocks Zeyara’s escape route, while Cathy neutralizes one of Zeyara’s henchmen and reaches the waiting chopper.

Kyi informs Chao about Tun’s suspicions, prompting them to head to the compound to rescue Kyi and Bennu. November and Cathy head to the airfield as planned.

Elizabeth investigates Dominic Sanderson’s anonymous sponsor and discovers a photo of Osoji with Sanderson, revealing him as the mastermind. Chao realizes he can’t keep up and sacrifices himself to allow the others to escape.

He blows up the house as Tun arrives to kill him. Zeyara calls Osoji and sends her men to the airfield.

Jack and Chavez stay behind to hold off Tun and Zeyara’s men, while November picks them up in the chopper. They successfully escape, but the chopper runs out of fuel.

Ryan contacts Greer, providing a location update and asking him to find Cathy and Kyi. Greer and a SWAT team storm Tuttle’s house.

November is shot in the shoulder, but Ryan and Chavez fight back. Greer is shocked by what he sees on the screen – a black ops team arrives to kidnap Ryan, leaving the episode on a cliffhanger.

As the intense events of season 4 episode 5 unfold, viewers are taken on a thrilling journey filled with suspense, danger, and surprising twists. Our heroes face escalating challenges and must navigate a web of deception and betrayal.

With tensions mounting and lives hanging in the balance, the episode leaves us on the edge of our seats, eagerly anticipating the next episode in this action-packed series. Stay tuned as the story of Jack Ryan continues to unravel, promising more high-stakes adventures, unexpected revelations, and pulse-pounding moments that will keep fans hooked until the very end.

