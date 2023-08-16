Top 3 Crypto To Purchase In April: Render Token (RNDR … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
TMS Network (TMSN) has been unanimously termed the most profitable cryptocurrency of 2023. At a time when other cryptocurrencies are posting a maximum of double-digit growth, TMS Network (TMSN) has stunned the market with its 2400% price appreciation in just one month. Other projects like Render Token (RNDR) and Avalanche (AVAX) have not been able to reach 25% of the growth rate of TMS Network (TMSN) presale.
Render Token (RNDR) has emerged as one of the top-performing cryptocurrencies in 2023. Since the beginning of the year, the value of Render Token (RNDR) has surged by 285%. Besides, Render Token’s (RNDR) price has soared by more than 61% in the past month. Consequently, Render Token (RNDR) was currently being traded at $1.59. According to experts, a major reason behind this surge in Render Token’s (RNDR) price could be the blockchain’s recent proposal. The Render Token (RNDR) community recently voted in favor of the protocol’s migration to Solana. After the Render Token (RNDR) announced its migration to Solana, whale transactions on the network increased. However, Render Token (RNDR) is still 82% below its all-time high of $8.76, which it touched in November 2021.
Avalanche’s (AVAX) encouraging performance on social metrics has helped the blockchain rise on the growth chart. While social mentions regarding Avalanche (AVAX) have increased by 6% in the past week, the bullish sentiment around it has also become 15% stronger. Avalanche (AVAX) bulls became quite active after the protocol launched its Cortina Upgrade on the testnet. Besides, the recently launched Evergreen Subnets by Avalanche (AVAX) have further strengthened its market position. According to experts, Evergreen Subnets can increase the adoption of Avalanche (AVAX) at the enterprise level. Pushed by these developments, Avalanche (AVAX) is trading 28% higher on the monthly price chart. The current trading price of Avalanche (AVAX) is $18.42.
TMS Network (TMSN) is a cutting-edge blockchain project that offers traders a comprehensive trading solution on a single platform. With its user-friendly design, it allows users to trade derivatives, including stocks, futures, CFDs, Forex, and many more, through crypto payment.
TMS Network (TMSN) boasts the lowest gas fees, and the highest throughput in the Web3 trading industry. The platform operates on smart contracts, and does not entertain intermediaries on its network. Hence, trade activities on TMS Network (TMSN) stay free from any third-party interference.
The platform has also incorporated on-chain analytics for advanced price analysis. TMS Network (TMSN) provides its traders with advanced features and tools to help them make informed investment decisions. Some of these features are trading bots, robust back tester, and advanced strategy builder. By utilizing cloud infrastructure, TMS Network (TMSN) keeps the platform’s latency to a minimum.
Additionally, the platform started a TMS Trader Education program, where novice investors can learn new trading strategies and techniques from professionals and industry leaders. TMS Network (TMSN) has introduced an ingenious revenue-sharing model. Under this novel commission-sharing model, all TMSN holders will get a portion of the platform’s earnings generated through transaction fees.
After completing two stages with an enormous growth rate, TMS Network’s presale stage 3 is selling out fast. The current market price of 1 TMSN token is $0.075, after soaring 2400% from its launch price of $0.003. TMS Network (TMSN) tokens will be listed on the Uniswap exchange in June 2023, where they are predicted to grow by 100x.
